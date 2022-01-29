Ludhiana: Seven more succumb, Covid death count crosses 2,200-mark

Seven more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Friday, taking the district’s toll since the pandemic outbreak past the 2,200-mark.

As many as 467 persons also tested positive for the virus on the day.

The city had recorded 2,100 Covid deaths on September 16, 2021 and the next 100 deaths took place over a span of four months and a week. But what’s worrying is that the latest 89 deaths took place in merely 28 days.

In the last one year, the district recorded 1,200 Covid deaths, out of which 600 were reported in the month of May, while 300 deaths were reported in April and June.

At present, the district has 4,480 active cases, of which, 4,250 patients are in home isolation while 220 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and 10 are admitted at government hospitals. The district also has 17 micro-containment zones.

The active micro-containment zones include South City, Panchsheel Vihar Barewal, Industrial Area Millerganj, Professor Colony Barewal, Krishan Nagar, New Deep Nagar, Maksuda village, Kidwai Nagar, Bhaini Baring, village Bhanohar, Abdulapur Basti, Ramgarh Sibian village, Sector 39A, Mohi village, Rajeev Enclave, Dolon Kalan village and Jodhan village.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appealed to residents to get vaccinated at the earliest and follow all Covid precautions while going out in public.