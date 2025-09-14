Ludhiana: Sewer line chokes, inundates streets in city’s three localities

Panic gripped residents of Dharampura, Hargobind Nagar, and New Shivaji Nagar on Saturday evening after sewer water gushed out from multiple manholes, flooding streets and raising fears that it could seep into homes and shops. Commuters and pedestrians were forced to wade through foul-smelling black water, while vehicles struggled to navigate the inundated streets. Residents wade through sewer water in Dharampura, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Suraj Yadav, a resident of Dharampura, stated, “Water is coming out from the manholes and flooding the streets. The stench has engulfed the area and we are worried it will enter shops and homes. This is the second incident in just 15 days, despite the lack of significant rainfall. It’s terrifying. Every time this happens, we fear for our homes, our shops, and health of children and elderly residents.”

Municipal corporation officials attributed the issue to the overflowing of the main sewer line along the seasonal drain in Dharampura. They explained that a blockage in the line caused a backup, resulting in sewage spilling into the surrounding colonies.

Ravinder Garg, superintending engineer of MC’s organisation and method wing, said, “It is our main sewer line and there is a lot of pressure due to the dense population. There may be some choking in the line. Our officials are already addressing the issue and it should be resolved by late evening.” He added that silt accumulation following the rainy season is a recurring issue that sometimes leads to such overflows.