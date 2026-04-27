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Ludhiana: Shifted 10 months ago, government school students await permanent campus

Deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar says the school head should formally write to the block primary education officer for further action

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:20 am IST
By Akanksha Attri Arora, Ludhiana
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More than 10 months after being shifted out of their dilapidated building, students of Government Primary Smart School, Mandi Jagraon, continue to study in uncertainty, with no permanent campus in sight. What was initially planned as a short two-month relocation, has stretched indefinitely, raising concerns about the future of over 150 young learners.

The students of Government Primary Smart School, Mandi Jagraon, were shifted to a temporary arrangement only for two months. (HT PHOTO)

The school carries a legacy dating back to 1906. However, its century-old structure had deteriorated to such an extent that it was reduced to a single unsafe room, forcing authorities to shift students to a nearby place last year. The temporary arrangement, provided by a local religious institution, was meant to offer immediate relief, but has now become a prolonged struggle.

Head teacher Gurpreet Singh said the situation has reached a critical stage. “It has been 10 months, and people associated with the religious institution are now repeatedly asking us to vacate the premises. There is still no clarity where the school will move next as we still have not been told about any new place which could be allotted to the school,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Shifted 10 months ago, government school students await permanent campus
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Shifted 10 months ago, government school students await permanent campus
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