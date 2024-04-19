 Ludhiana: Shimlapuri resident held for sexually assaulting sister-in-law - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Shimlapuri resident held for sexually assaulting sister-in-law

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 19, 2024 10:29 PM IST

The 32-year-old woman, who is a resident of Shimlapuri, stated that on April 17 when she was present at home with her children, the accused turned up there; he made excuses of stomachache and asked her for medicine

The Shimlapuri police arrested a man for reportedly sexually assaulting his sister-in-law (brother’s wife). According to the woman, when she resisted, the accused thrashed her and tore her clothes.

The woman alleged that when she gave her medicine, the accused pounced over her and molested her. (Getty image)
The woman alleged that when she gave her medicine, the accused pounced over her and molested her. (Getty image)

The 32-year-old woman, who is a resident of Shimlapuri, stated that on April 17 when she was present at home with her children, the accused turned up there. The accused made excuses of stomachache and asked her for medicine.

The woman alleged that when she gave her medicine, the accused pounced over her and molested her. When she resisted the accused thrashed her and tore her clothes. After she raised the alarm, the accused managed to escape.

Later, she informed the police and filed a complaint.

ASI Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the IPC. Soon after lodging the FIR, the police arrested him.

Ludhiana: Shimlapuri resident held for sexually assaulting sister-in-law
