Ludhiana shoe trader’s employee alleges ₹12.5 lakh robbery
Ludhiana police expressed apprehensions regarding the inconsistencies in complainant’s statement detailing the robbery
Unidentified persons thrashed a shoe trader’s employee and robbed him of his scooter carrying ₹12.50 lakh near Karabara on Thursday late. The man was returning home after dropping his employer at his house in Kitchlu Nagar.
However, expressing apprehensions regarding the story, police said the victim had changed his statement a few times. He asked to record his statement, but did not reach the police station until Friday evening.
The complainant, Sukhwinder Singh, 24, of Kila Mohalla, who works at a shoe store near Clock Tower, said he dropped his employer at his home in Kitchlu Nagar after finishing up with the day. He had collected a payment of ₹12.50 lakh from the market while returning home, which he was supposed to hand over to the employer.
He alleged that upon reaching a filling station in Karabara, some miscreants hit his scooter with their vehicle. The accused drove away his scooter containing the cash. The accused also allegedly attacked the complainant with stones.
Inspector Rajesh Thakur, station head officer at the Daresi station, said the complainant did not suffer any injuries despite the claims of an attack, while he was also unable to tell the exact number of the robbers and their vehicles.
“We had asked him to record his statement to lodge an FIR on Thursday night, but he did not turn up at the police station till Friday evening,” said the station head officer, adding, “We will lodge an FIR after investigating the matter thoroughly.”
-
Newly married couple attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Fatehabad
A newly married couple was allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons by six persons at Fatehabad's Bhuna on Friday, said the police. “Around 1 pm, we both were going to Bhuna from my native village. Six persons on two motorcycles led by my wife's cousins Ravi and Bajrang intercepted us on the way. They attacked us with sharp-edged weapons,” 24-year-old Mahender Singh, a resident of Sinthala village in the district added.
-
Vande Bharat train arrives in Ludhiana for initial trials
Working towards the goal of starting over 400 Vande Bharat trains across the country by 2025, the Northern Railways on Friday conducted a trial run of an advanced model of the aforesaid elite train between Sahnewal and New Morinda Junction railway station. Notably, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech in February this year, had announced plans to start 400 Vande Bharat trains across the country in the next three years.
-
Yamunanagar man convicted for wife’s murder held from Bareilly in UP after 10 years
The Special Task Force of the Haryana Police has arrested a convict in the murder case of Sheespal's wife in Karnal's Indri in 2002, who was absconding for the last 10 years and had changed his identity impersonating an ayurvedic practitioner in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. He was arrested by a team led by sub-inspector Ram Kumar of the STF's Ambala unit on Thursday from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.
-
IED planted under Amritsar cop’s vehicle: Ludhiana man held for helping key accused procure SIMs
Police uncovered the involvement of a city resident in planting a bomb under the vehicle of Amritsar sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh. Ludhiana police, in a joint operation with counter-intelligence, rounded up the suspect and informed the Amritsar police. Police also found out that one of the main accused in planting the explosives, Fatehvir Singh, had stayed in a luxury hotel at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road in Ludhiana on August 15.
-
Ailing Punjab govt hospitals: Understaffed, overburdened Patiala medical college turns men into machines
Despite being located in a city, which is home to a former chief minister and the current health minister, the government medical college and Rajindra hospital here is struggling to deliver quality healthcare to patients. The result: Patients are the biggest sufferers. Patiala is a home town of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and present health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. Add to it, a major crunch of housekeeping employees.
