Ludhiana shoe trader’s employee alleges 12.5 lakh robbery

Published on Aug 20, 2022 01:42 AM IST

Ludhiana police expressed apprehensions regarding the inconsistencies in complainant’s statement detailing the robbery

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Unidentified persons thrashed a shoe trader’s employee and robbed him of his scooter carrying 12.50 lakh near Karabara on Thursday late. The man was returning home after dropping his employer at his house in Kitchlu Nagar.

However, expressing apprehensions regarding the story, police said the victim had changed his statement a few times. He asked to record his statement, but did not reach the police station until Friday evening.

The complainant, Sukhwinder Singh, 24, of Kila Mohalla, who works at a shoe store near Clock Tower, said he dropped his employer at his home in Kitchlu Nagar after finishing up with the day. He had collected a payment of 12.50 lakh from the market while returning home, which he was supposed to hand over to the employer.

He alleged that upon reaching a filling station in Karabara, some miscreants hit his scooter with their vehicle. The accused drove away his scooter containing the cash. The accused also allegedly attacked the complainant with stones.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur, station head officer at the Daresi station, said the complainant did not suffer any injuries despite the claims of an attack, while he was also unable to tell the exact number of the robbers and their vehicles.

“We had asked him to record his statement to lodge an FIR on Thursday night, but he did not turn up at the police station till Friday evening,” said the station head officer, adding, “We will lodge an FIR after investigating the matter thoroughly.”

