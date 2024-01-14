Ludhiana shop owners told to keep record of police, army uniforms buyers

To ensure maintenance of law-and-order and prevent crime in the city, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Rupinder Singh issued orders to shopkeepers selling police, homeguard, paramilitary and army uniforms to keep a record of the sale and identity of the buyer. HT Image

The order was issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The DCP said the shopkeepers selling uniforms did not keep any records of sale and miscreants could disturb the law-and-order situation or execute crime in the city by wearing army, paramilitary uniforms, he added.

Singh ordered that the shopkeeper will have to take the photograph, identity proof and contact number of buyers. The shopkeepers will also have to keep record of the stock and submit the same with the concerned police stations.

Ban on VIP tags on vehicles extended

The ban on unauthorised pasting of police, army and other such VIP tags on vehicles was also extended for another two months, while owners of petrol pumps, LPG gas agencies, marriage palaces and money exchange shops were also ordered to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the premises within 30 days.

The DCP also announced the extension of the ban on playing loud music and DJ between 10 pm and 6 am, citing exams of students. He said permission should be sought for playing music and setting up loudspeakers during the period.

ATMs sans guards to be locked after 8 pm

The DCP directed the banks to depute security guards at all automated teller machine (ATM) kiosks. He also ordered for at least one security guard to be deputed at all ATMs between 8 pm and 6 am.

The DCP also banned carrying of sand in uncovered vehicles for the safety of commuters and extended a ban on the use of drone cameras in the city. Permission can be sought for the use.

The DCP, however, imposed a complete ban on flying drones within a 500-m radius of Ludhiana central jail, Borstal Jail, women jail and observation home.