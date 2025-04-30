Ludhiana: Six armed men barge into house, thrash farmer, police probe on

A chilling incident stemming from a complaint filed with Scottish police has resulted in a violent attack on a family home in Latala village. Acting on a grievance lodged in Scotland by two women, the brother of the accused, along with several accomplices, allegedly stormed the residence of one of the women’s fathers in the early hours of April 11. Police have registered an FIR under Sections 333, 190, 191(3), 324(4), 351(3), and 61(2) of the BNS. (HT Photo for presentation)

According to the first information report (FIR) registered by the Jodhan Police, farmer Harpreet Singh of Village Latala reported that six individuals, including Robanpreet Singh from Village Bhoona Kona in Tarn Taran, forcibly entered his home around 1.40 am. The assailants, allegedly armed with sharp weapons, assaulted Mr. Singh and ransacked the property. Their motive, as stated in the FIR, was to coerce Mr. Singh into pressuring his daughter, Simran Kaur, who resides in Scotland, to withdraw a complaint she had filed against Robanpreet Singh’s brother, Jobanpreet Singh. The intruders fled after Mr. Singh raised an alarm, issuing threats as they departed.

Sub-inspector Gurdeep Singh, the investigating officer, revealed that the dispute originated in Scotland, where Simran Kaur and her friend were tenants in a property owned by Jobanpreet Singh. Following a disagreement, the two women moved to a different residence. Subsequently, Jobanpreet Singh allegedly began harassing them, prompting them to file a formal complaint with the Scottish authorities.

The investigation further revealed that, allegedly at the behest of his brother Jobanpreet, the arrested accused, Robanpreet Singh, who recently returned from working in Dubai, trespassed into the home of the woman’s parents and issued threats. Police have registered an FIR under Sections 333 (house-trespass), 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly is guilty of any offense committed in prosecution of the common object of that assembly), 191(3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 324(4) (mischief), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sub-inspector Gurdeep Singh confirmed the arrest of Robanpreet Singh and stated that efforts are underway to apprehend his remaining unidentified accomplices.