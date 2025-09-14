Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Six booked for damaging idols

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 10:57 pm IST

The FIR also states that the accused hurled abusive and obscene language specifically targeting the community, in an attempt to intimidate and defame them

The Moti Nagar police lodged an FIR against a group of men and women for vandalising the idols while shifting the same during the process of possessing a chunk of land following a court order in Moti Nagar. According to the complainant Vicky Sahota the idols were damaged.

The complainant alleged that the accused damaged the idols and destroyed other religious items inside the temple built on the land. (HT Photo)
The complainant alleged that the accused damaged the idols and destroyed other religious items inside the temple built on the land. (HT Photo)

The police have booked the owner of Vikrant Electrical Agency, Jagminder Goriaan, Avdesh Chorsia, Vikram Tiger, and Rajveer, Sonu Tiger, Goldy of Manjit Nagar and Manju. The rest of the accused are yet to be identified.

Sahota alleged that the accused damaged the idols and destroyed other religious items inside the temple built on the land. The FIR also states that the accused hurled abusive and obscene language specifically targeting the community, in an attempt to intimidate and defame them.

The FIR was registered under Section 299, BNS 3(1), and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Moti Nagar police station. Inspector Veerinder Singh is leading the investigation, and a manhunt is underway to arrest the remaining accused.

Sahota added that atleast 26 families were living here for decades and the matter of ownership of the land was in the court. The firm owner won the case and took possession of the land on Friday night. A temple was also built there.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Six booked for damaging idols
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On