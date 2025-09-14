Ludhiana: Six booked for damaging idols

The Moti Nagar police lodged an FIR against a group of men and women for vandalising the idols while shifting the same during the process of possessing a chunk of land following a court order in Moti Nagar. According to the complainant Vicky Sahota the idols were damaged. The complainant alleged that the accused damaged the idols and destroyed other religious items inside the temple built on the land. (HT Photo)

The police have booked the owner of Vikrant Electrical Agency, Jagminder Goriaan, Avdesh Chorsia, Vikram Tiger, and Rajveer, Sonu Tiger, Goldy of Manjit Nagar and Manju. The rest of the accused are yet to be identified.

Sahota alleged that the accused damaged the idols and destroyed other religious items inside the temple built on the land. The FIR also states that the accused hurled abusive and obscene language specifically targeting the community, in an attempt to intimidate and defame them.

The FIR was registered under Section 299, BNS 3(1), and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Moti Nagar police station. Inspector Veerinder Singh is leading the investigation, and a manhunt is underway to arrest the remaining accused.

Sahota added that atleast 26 families were living here for decades and the matter of ownership of the land was in the court. The firm owner won the case and took possession of the land on Friday night. A temple was also built there.