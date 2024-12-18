Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Six files missing from MC office, FIR registered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 18, 2024 10:26 PM IST

With this, several MC staffers have come under the scanner; as the important files related to the building went missing, Ludhiana MC would not be able to pursue the case in court

Six files related to a controversial building that belongs to former Mandi Board chairman Darshan Lal Baweja have been stolen from the Municipal Corporation (MC) under mysterious circumstances. The building was erected in Fatehgarh Mohalla near Chand Cinema. Acting on the complaint filed by MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, the Division number 5 police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused.

These files were related to a controversial building of ex-Mandi Board chairman Darshan Lal Baweja. (HT File)
These files were related to a controversial building of ex-Mandi Board chairman Darshan Lal Baweja. (HT File)

With this, several MC staffers have come under the scanner. The building owner, fearing demolition, has already got a stay order from a court after the MC initiated an inquiry into the building, which was built allegedly violating the building by-laws. As the important files related to the building went missing, the MC would not be able to pursue the case in court.

In his complaint, the additional commissioner said the MC commissioner has asked to produce the files related to the buildings before him. It was found that the files related to the case were handed over to Hardev Singh, a staffer deputed in the MC commissioner’s office in the presence of assistant town planner (ATP, Zone A) Madanjit Singh Bedi.

Further, he added that building inspector (technical) Kirandeep Singh along with personal assistant to MC commissioner tried to search for the files for a few days, but to no avail.

Sub-inspector (SI) Balvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said they received a complaint on December 16. On Tuesday, the police registered the FIR under Section 305 (theft in places such as homes, vehicles, places of worship, and government properties) of the BNS.

The SI added that the police would involve MC employees concerned in the investigation.

