Ludhiana: Six held with illegal weapons in Khanna

Khanna police have arrested six persons in two separate cases and recovered three illegal pistols along with live cartridges. The accused in police custody in Khanna on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In the first case registered at City-2 police station, four men from Tarn Taran were arrested. The accused have been identified as Zorawar Singh (41), Jobanjit Singh (31), Akashdeep Singh (23) and Harpreet Singh (30). Police recovered a country-made .32 bore pistol with a magazine and five live cartridges, besides a .30 bore pistol with a magazine and 13 live cartridges. A Mahindra Scorpio SUV used by them was also seized.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohit Kumar Singla said the arrests were made during a naka on the national highway. A black SUV coming from the Mandi Gobindgarh side was stopped for checking, and four occupants were found inside. During the search, the weapons were recovered and all four were taken into custody.

Police officials said three of the accused already have multiple criminal cases against them. Zorawar Singh was earlier involved in a murder case and had recently completed his sentence. During questioning, he claimed he was carrying the weapon for personal safety due to an old rivalry.

Police have initiated further investigation to trace the source of the weapons and establish backward and forward links in the network.

In a separate case registered at Machhiwara police station, two more accused were arrested. They have been identified as Rahul Sharma (20) and Gurpreet Singh alias Guma (25), residents of Zira in Ferozepur district. Gurpreet Singh was already lodged in Ferozepur jail and was brought on a production warrant.

Police said that on April 4, during a checking drive on the Tarkhana–Powat road, Rahul Sharma was stopped on suspicion. A .32 bore pistol along with a magazine was recovered from his possession.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. During interrogation, Rahul revealed he had come in contact with Gurpreet Singh in jail and was acting on his instructions to deliver the weapon.

Further investigation in both cases is underway.