Ludhiana: Six months after father’s death, teen ends life, uncle booked

The victim left a suicide note blaming her uncle for forcing her to take the extreme step; her father had also died recently due to an illness, the Ludhiana police said
Her uncle was booked for abetment of suicide on the complaint of his younger brother who discovered the teens body in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Her uncle was booked for abetment of suicide on the complaint of his younger brother who discovered the teens body in Ludhiana.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 02:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Six months after her father’s death, a 17-year-old girl ended her life at her house in Dhaula village of Meharban on Wednesday.

The victim left a suicide note blaming her uncle for forcing her to take the extreme step. However, she does not mention in what manner was she harassed. In her note the teen said that she felt that her death will be celebrated by everybody. However, her elder uncle was solely responsible for her taking extreme step. She also wrote that everyone will die.

Her uncle was booked for abetment of suicide on the complaint of his younger brother.

Assistant sub-inspector Surinder Pal, who is investigating the case, said the girl’s father had died six months ago after an illness. The accused has not been arrested yet.

