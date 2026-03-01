Ludhiana: Six months on, relief yet to reach flood-affected Dhoka Mohalla

Over six months after floodwaters from the Buddha Nullah inundated Dhoka Mohalla following torrential rain on September 1, residents say they are yet to receive the compensation promised by the district administration for losses suffered during the deluge. Floodwaters from the Buddha Nullah inundated Dhoka Mohalla following torrential rain on September 1 last year. (HT File)

Low-lying stretches along the waterbody were submerged for hours after heavy rainfall caused the polluted drain to overflow into Street No 0 and adjoining lanes.

An official survey was conducted days later to assess the damage. However, locals claim there has been no communication since.

Among the worst affected is 45-year-old Poonam, a single mother of two college-going children.

Abandoned by her husband three years ago, she runs a small provision store from her home to support her family. When floodwaters entered her house and shop, appliances and grocery stock were extensively damaged.

“Our washing machine, furniture and most of the groceries were ruined. I recently underwent surgery and cannot wash clothes manually, so I had to purchase a new washing machine for ₹16,000 on EMIs. The fridge was salvaged after repairs,” she said.

Poonam estimates her total loss at around ₹40,000 — a significant setback for a household dependent on modest earnings. “I have to manage household expenses, my medical condition and my children’s college fees. Recovering from this has been extremely difficult,” she added.

Other residents recount similar losses. Blankets, quilts and mattresses stored in box beds were rendered unusable after being soaked in contaminated water. Several households were forced to replace beds and electronic appliances.

“They recorded the details and assured us that compensation would follow. We borrowed money to carry out repairs, but repayment remains uncertain,” Poonam said.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said the compensation process has been initiated and affected residents are expected to receive payments within three weeks.