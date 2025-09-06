Ludhiana skaters rule the rink at district championship

The city witnessed a thrilling display of speed and stamina as the 28th Ludhiana Open District Roller Skating Championship concluded at the Leisure Valley Skating Track in Sarabha Nagar, on Thursday. Organised by the District Roller Skating Association (DRSA), the championship was held in two phases, track events on August 30 and road events on September 4, attracting young skaters from across the district. Winners being felicitated during 28th Ludhiana Open District Roller Skating Championship in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The championship saw intense competition, with several skaters delivering standout performances. Kumud Jain emerged as one of the stars, bagging three gold medals in the 10 km and 15 km elimination races and the 5 km points-to-points event, along with a silver in the 1000m race. Sejhal also impressed, winning gold in the three-lap race and bronze in the one-lap event.

Fateh added two bronze medals in the 1000m and one-lap races, while Mannan Sikand showcased all-round brilliance with a gold in the 5000m track race, another gold in the 3000m road event, two silvers in 1000m track and one-lap road, and a bronze in the 200m time trial.

Vansh Rawat stole the limelight in sprint categories, claiming four golds in the 500m, 1000m, one-lap, and 100m races. Aashvi Sood also shone with a silver in the one-lap road event and bronze in the 100m road race.

Achint delivered a fine performance with gold in the one-lap race and 200m time trial, alongside silvers in the 100m and 500m categories. Patrick Grewal bagged double gold with victories in the two-lap and three-lap races, while Amitoj earned a complete set of medals — gold in one event and three silvers in endurance races including the 10 km, 5 km points-to-points, and 15 km eliminations.

On Friday, DRSA also organised the District Artistic Roller Skating Championship, which unfolded with vibrant performances. Unlike regular races, artistic roller skating blends grace and creativity with speed, making it a treat for both participants and spectators.

The youngest talents stole the spotlight in the under-6 boys’ category. Saatvik Taneja showcased remarkable skill, clinching two gold medals and a silver. Viraansh Bhatia bagged two silvers, while Firdaus impressed with a silver and a bronze.

In the 6–8 girls’ category, the competition was equally exciting. Adhoya led the field with two golds, followed by Kritvi Garg with a gold and a silver. Mehreen Kaur also delivered a strong performance, winning a gold and a bronze. Rubani Singh, Anam, and Omisha secured silver medals each, adding to the competitive spirit.

Among the boys in the 6–8 age group, Advik Gupta shone with a gold and a silver medal, while Rayansh Mehta took home two silvers. Hayan earned a silver and a bronze, with Sehajbir and Rayan Sood also contributing with a silver medal each.

In the girls’ 8–10 age category, Sehaj Khanna stood out with a sparkling tally of one gold and two silver medals. Close behind, Trisha Sareen impressed with a gold and a silver, while Harpreet Kaur Sekhon displayed consistency by bagging one silver and two bronze medals. Ariana Nijhavan added to the excitement with a silver and a bronze, while Ekanshi Jain and Sahira Gupta also made their mark with a silver each.

The boys’ competition in the same age bracket saw Parsannpreet Singh Parmar deliver a strong show, winning one gold and one silver medal.

In the girls’ 10–12 category, talent shone brightly as Neknoor Kaur and Prabhnoor Kaur both secured two golds and a silver each, underscoring their dominance on the rink.