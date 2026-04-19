Ludhiana: SKM opposes centre’s move on BBMB, calls it a blow to Punjab’s rights

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Punjab, has opposed the Centre’s decision to end the state’s permanent membership in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), calling it a ‘serious blow’ to Punjab’s rights and a violation of the federal structure.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha Punjab members during the meeting at Karnail Singh Ishru Bhawan in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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At a meeting held here, SKM leaders demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Central government’s notification and announced a protest programme against the move. They said a large public delegation would meet Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh on April 24 to formally register its opposition.

The meeting was presided over by farmer leaders Ruldu Singh Mansa, Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, and Boota Singh Shadipur.

The farmers’ body alleged that Punjab has long faced discrimination from successive central governments, claiming that provisions introduced during the state’s reorganisation increased central control over key water resources, including dams and headworks.

Criticising the move, Ruldu Singh Mansa said policies of centralisation have weakened the federal framework. He also referred to concerns raised during the introduction of the Dam Safety Act, when farmer groups had urged the Punjab government to oppose provisions strengthening central control over dams.

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{{^usCountry}} The organisation asserted that Punjab, being a riparian state, has constitutional rights over its rivers and water resources, which fall under the State List, and alleged that the Centre was curtailing these powers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisation asserted that Punjab, being a riparian state, has constitutional rights over its rivers and water resources, which fall under the State List, and alleged that the Centre was curtailing these powers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The SKM said it would intensify its agitation, with further steps to be announced after meeting the governor on April 24. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SKM said it would intensify its agitation, with further steps to be announced after meeting the governor on April 24. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several prominent farmer leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, and Harinder Singh Lakhowal, were present at the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several prominent farmer leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, and Harinder Singh Lakhowal, were present at the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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