Ludhiana: SMO bans photography, videography in civil hospital wards

Already grappling with poor healthcare infrastructure, a shortage of doctors and essential medicines, the civil hospital authorities have issued an order banning reporters from taking photographs or recording videos inside the wards.

The order was issued on September 3 to the security supervisor and all security guards asking them to strictly implement the instruction.

The matter came to light after a hoarding was installed outside the Mother and Child Hospital stating “videography and photos on the hospital premises are strictly prohibited.” The premises of the Mother and Child Hospital also consist of offices of SMO and other health department officials.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Deepika Goyal maintained that the orders were not passed to stop free and fair reporting but the move was taken following complaints that some web channel operators, who claim themselves to be reporters, barged inside the labour room and began recording videos without permission. Besides, there were complaints that some people entered the operation theatre (OT) and began taking photographs increasing the risk of spreading infection. “Everyone has a right to privacy and we have issued the order to ensure confidentiality of patients,” said Deepika.

However, the move soon snowballed into a political controversy, with Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of banning the media from showing the true picture of the crumbling health infrastructure in the state.

Congress leader Ishwarjot Singh Cheema said the AAP was seeking votes in the poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh (HP) by projecting that they (AAP) have transformed the health infrastructure in Punjab. But the reality is different at the ground level. The media, which was showing the truth, is being banned.

On the other hand, SAD leader Mahaeshinder Singh Grewal said that similar orders were issued in Gurdaspur and it is no coincidence. In the coming days, similar orders will be passed to curb the entry of the media in hospitals and other government establishments. “All this is being done to curb the negative side of healthcare infrastructure in the state,” said Grewal.

District president of the BJP Pushpinder Singhal said if someone had barged into the labour room and began recording the video, then why the SMO did not report the matter to the police. In fact, it is a “well-planned” tactic to stop the press from showing the crumbling health infrastructure.

District media in charge of AAP Dupinder Singh said no such orders have been passed by the party on banning the entry of press in hospitals. “I am not aware of any such orders. Our party believes in working in a transparent manner. I will look into the matter,” he said.