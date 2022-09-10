Ludhiana: SMO bans photography, videography in civil hospital wards
The Ludhiana civil hospital authorities have issued an order banning reporters from taking photographs or recording videos inside the wards.
Already grappling with poor healthcare infrastructure, a shortage of doctors and essential medicines, the civil hospital authorities have issued an order banning reporters from taking photographs or recording videos inside the wards.
The order was issued on September 3 to the security supervisor and all security guards asking them to strictly implement the instruction.
The matter came to light after a hoarding was installed outside the Mother and Child Hospital stating “videography and photos on the hospital premises are strictly prohibited.” The premises of the Mother and Child Hospital also consist of offices of SMO and other health department officials.
Senior medical officer (SMO) Deepika Goyal maintained that the orders were not passed to stop free and fair reporting but the move was taken following complaints that some web channel operators, who claim themselves to be reporters, barged inside the labour room and began recording videos without permission. Besides, there were complaints that some people entered the operation theatre (OT) and began taking photographs increasing the risk of spreading infection. “Everyone has a right to privacy and we have issued the order to ensure confidentiality of patients,” said Deepika.
However, the move soon snowballed into a political controversy, with Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of banning the media from showing the true picture of the crumbling health infrastructure in the state.
Congress leader Ishwarjot Singh Cheema said the AAP was seeking votes in the poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh (HP) by projecting that they (AAP) have transformed the health infrastructure in Punjab. But the reality is different at the ground level. The media, which was showing the truth, is being banned.
On the other hand, SAD leader Mahaeshinder Singh Grewal said that similar orders were issued in Gurdaspur and it is no coincidence. In the coming days, similar orders will be passed to curb the entry of the media in hospitals and other government establishments. “All this is being done to curb the negative side of healthcare infrastructure in the state,” said Grewal.
District president of the BJP Pushpinder Singhal said if someone had barged into the labour room and began recording the video, then why the SMO did not report the matter to the police. In fact, it is a “well-planned” tactic to stop the press from showing the crumbling health infrastructure.
District media in charge of AAP Dupinder Singh said no such orders have been passed by the party on banning the entry of press in hospitals. “I am not aware of any such orders. Our party believes in working in a transparent manner. I will look into the matter,” he said.
-
Chandigarh’s Antaz Singh Jattana wins gold in 10 m air rifle
Antaz , a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, clinched the gold medal in the 10 m air rifle shooting competition at the Chandigarh State Inter-School Shooting Championship held at the Sector 25 shooting range on Thursday. Son of national-level shooter Khushbaz Singh Jattana, Antaz participated in the category of sub-youth men. While he won gold, Gurtej Sidhu and Armaan Kaushal bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively.
-
Ludhiana: Auto driver among two held for snatching
The CIA Staff 1 police arrested two accused, including an auto driver, for snatching in two separate cases. In the first case, the CIA Staff 1 police arrested Rajvir Singh, alias Vicky, of Pavittar Nagar of Haibowal. In-charge at CIA Staff 1, Inspector Rajesh Kumar, said the police arrested the accused from the Police Station road following a tip-off. In the second case, the CIA Staff 1 police arrested Amandeep Singh Sonu of Jagraon.
-
Indian Army, air force conduct joint exercise ‘Gagan Strike’ in Punjab
Army's Kharga Corps and the Indian Air Force conducted a joint exercise to showcase the might and prowess of the armed forces. Termed “Gagan Strike”, the exercise was conducted over a period of four days in several areas of Punjab, bordering Ambala in Haryana. Kharga Corps, General Officer Commanding, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, who spearheaded this exercise, also showcased precision firepower by attack helicopters in coordination with ground forces' mechanised columns.
-
Couple booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹4.5 lakh on pretext of merchant navy job
An Uttar Pradesh-based couple has been booked for duping a city resident of Rs 4.53 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for hShama Kumari of Barewal road'stwo brothers in the merchant navy. The Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against the accused. The accused told her that Lokesh Kumar of Pilibhit inUttar Pradesh can help her brothers in getting a job in the merchant navy on a contract basis. The accused took Rs 4.53 lakh from them, promising jobs for them.
-
After 20-yr battle, court annuls child marriage
Presiding officer of the family court, Pradeep Kumar Modi, ordered the annulment of the marriage on Thursday. “Since a century, the evil of child marriage has not been eradicated. Now, everyone should together take a pledge to eradicate child marriage.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics