Ludhiana: Social issues take centre stage at vet varsity's youth fest

Ludhiana: Social issues take centre stage at vet varsity’s youth fest

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 16, 2023 10:45 PM IST

Inter-college theatrical competitions of mimes and skits were conducted and displayed the creative prowess of the participants

The students performed theatrical performances related to pressing social issues in the society during the ongoing youth festival at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University.

Students participating in play event in youth festival at vet varsity in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Inter-college theatrical competitions of mimes and skits were conducted and displayed the creative prowess of the participants.

Director of students’ welfare Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman commended the student artists for their skilful presentations, describing them as a real mirror reflecting the complexities of life and shedding light on contemporary social, political, and environmental challenges. He lauded the efforts of these young artists, recognising their valuable contributions.

In these theatrical competitions, participants from various colleges, including College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, Veterinary Science College in Rampura Phul, and Veterinary Polytechnic in Kaljharani, showcased their talents. Affiliated colleges, such as Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Amritsar, also actively participated.

In the mime category, the College of Dairy Science & Technology secured the top position, followed by the College of Veterinary Science in Ludhiana, and the Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Amritsar. Meanwhile, in the skit competition, the leading spot was claimed by the Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Amritsar, with the College of Dairy Science & Technology securing the second position and the College of Animal Biotechnology securing the third.

APS Brar, the organising secretary, announced that group folk dance (female) and group folk dance (male) would be featured on November 17, at 2pm and 4pm, respectively, at the open air theatre of PAU.

Thursday, November 16, 2023
