Ludhiana: Society poll process biased, alleges electroplaters’ group

Members of the Ludhiana Electroplaters Association have raised concerns over the upcoming Ludhiana Effluent Treatment Society (LETS) elections scheduled for December 25, terming it opaque and biased. Ludhiana Electroplaters Association accused the Director of Industries, DPS Kharbanda, of bypassing the due process by setting election rules without consulting members. (HT File)

The association highlighted that LETS has failed to hold even a single annual general meeting (AGM) in the past six years, a direct violation of the Society Act, which mandates AGMs at least every 18 months. These meetings are crucial for providing financial transparency and consulting members on decisions.

The association accused the Director of Industries, DPS Kharbanda, of bypassing the due process by setting election rules without consulting members. “The rules should have been finalised during an AGM with member consensus. This unilateral decision raises concerns about fairness,” said Chander Prakash Sabharwal, president of the association.

One of the primary objections was the rule requiring candidates to hold a minimum of 51% ownership in their firms to contest the elections. Sabharwal called the rule impractical, stating that under the Companies Act, even a director with 1% ownership can make key decisions. “This clause is exclusionary and must be amended. Directors should be allowed to nominate a representative to contest on their behalf,” he added.

The association also demanded biometric voter cards for all members to enhance transparency in the election process.

Businessman Ashok Gupta raised concerns about the accessibility of the election schedule, which has been posted on the notice boards of the District Industries Centres (DICs) in Ludhiana and Jalandhar. He argued that this approach is inconvenient for LETS members spread across Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar. Gupta suggested that the schedule be shared with members via post, WhatsApp, or email to ensure wider accessibility.

DS Chawla, former president of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), pointed out that 70% parts of a bicycle are electroplated. “This election is crucial for our community, but the arbitrary rules appear to favour a select few,” Chawla said. He vowed to meet the Director of Industries to demand necessary changes and warned of a potential protest if the grievances remain unaddressed.