Ludhiana | Son, nephew arrested for elderly man’s murder in Manupur village
Two days after a 65-year-old man was murdered in Manupur village, police arrested his son on Monday. The victim’s nephew, who is the main accused, also surrendered before the police.
As per the police, the murder was an outcome of a verbal spat that broke out between the accused and the victim, Avtar Singh, while they were consuming liquor in their fields.
His nephew, Amrik Singh had allegedly run a tractor over him in a fit of rage, while his son, Jaspreet Singh, had tried to wipe off the evidence by cremating the body without informing the police. Police had stopped the cremation mid-way and taken possession of the body, in the presence of executive magistrate, before it was reduced to ashes.
Police said that Jaspreet arrested from the bus stand while he was trying to flee. After his arrest, the nephew surrendered before the police through the village panchayat on Tuesday. The duo have been sent to two-day police remand by a local court.
Samrala station house officer, inspector Surjit Singh said police are investigating the matter from all aspects as there are speculations that the accused murdered the elderly man over property dispute.
A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Samrala.
Fatehabad man arrested for duping Chandigarh woman of ₹83,979
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a man from Haryana's Fatehabad for duping a city resident of ₹83,979 in February this year. The victim, Gurjeet Kaur, 46, who lives in Sector 23, had complained to the police that a man called her over the phone, claiming to be a bank employee and informed her of an issue with her credit card.
Tennis championship: Devvert ousts Vaibhav to enter quarter-finals
Devvert Singh Kadian beat fourth seed Vaibhav Saini in 7-6(3), 6-2 in a boys' U-16 singles match to enter the quarter-finals of the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being held at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday. In the second set, he maintained his momentum and dominated. Finally, Devvert won the second set and the match. In the boys' Under-12 singles pre-quarterfinals, third seed Prabhroop and Yug moved into quarter-finals.
Hanif Qureshi is new Panchkula commissioner of police
The Haryana government on Tuesday posted 1996-batch IPS officer Hanif Qureshi as the Panchkula commissioner of police. Qureshi replaced Saurabh Singh, who has been posted as inspector general, India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, and IG, Security. Qureshi will also continue to hold the charge of director general, renewable energy department. Apart from MTech and MBA, the officer also holds a PhD in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati,.
Balbir Sidhu condemns Punjab govt’s plan to relocate Mohali Medical College
Former Punjab health minister and former Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu has condemned the AAP-led state government's plan to relocate the Medical College in Phase 6. Sidhu said he had brought the Medical College in Mohali through his untiring efforts and classes had also started. Sidhu said the main hindrance for setting up the college was unavailability of land, yet he did his best to provide the required land.
Ludhiana | CIA Staff 3 dissolved second time in 2 years
Police commissioner Kautubh Sharma dissolved CIA Staff 3 on Tuesday and formed an anti-narcotic wing in the same building. Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, who was in-charge at CIA Staff 3, has been transferred to police lines. On May 18, 2020, the CIA staff-3 was dissolved and an anti-smuggling cell was formed. Later in June 2021, the police department had dissolved the anti-smuggling cell and formed CIA Staff 3 again.
