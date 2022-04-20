Ludhiana | Son, nephew arrested for elderly man’s murder in Manupur village

Two days after a 65-year-old man was murdered in Manupur village, police arrested his son on Monday. The victim’s nephew, who is the main accused, also surrendered before the police.

As per the police, the murder was an outcome of a verbal spat that broke out between the accused and the victim, Avtar Singh, while they were consuming liquor in their fields.

His nephew, Amrik Singh had allegedly run a tractor over him in a fit of rage, while his son, Jaspreet Singh, had tried to wipe off the evidence by cremating the body without informing the police. Police had stopped the cremation mid-way and taken possession of the body, in the presence of executive magistrate, before it was reduced to ashes.

Police said that Jaspreet arrested from the bus stand while he was trying to flee. After his arrest, the nephew surrendered before the police through the village panchayat on Tuesday. The duo have been sent to two-day police remand by a local court.

Samrala station house officer, inspector Surjit Singh said police are investigating the matter from all aspects as there are speculations that the accused murdered the elderly man over property dispute.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Samrala.