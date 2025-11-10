Ludhiana: Son of Punjab ex-DGP injured in road accident

The son of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Siddharth Chattopadhyaya was injured after a speeding car rammed into his vehicle from behind on Dandi Swami Road late Thursday evening, police said. Family members sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. (HT Photo)

Victim Siddhant Chattopadhyaya was travelling with his mother and other family members for some personal work when the incident occurred near Natural 2 Restaurant. A white car, driven by Divansh, a resident of Khanna, hit their car from the rear, police officials said.

The impact was severe, leaving the rear portion of Siddhant’s car completely damaged, while the other vehicle’s hood was also wrecked. Police said the driver appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the accused was under the influence of alcohol when the accident took place. A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or personal safety), 324(4) (mischief causing property damage of ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further probe is underway,” said ASI Janak Raj, the investigating officer from division number 8 police station.

Family members sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were badly damaged in the collision. Police have seized the car involved and are awaiting medical examination report to confirm if the accused was intoxicated.