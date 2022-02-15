Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | SSM no ‘B-team’ of any party, says Zeba Khan
Ludhiana | SSM no ‘B-team’ of any party, says Zeba Khan

Zeba Khan said SSM, the newly formed political outfit consisting farmers, labourers and small businessmen, is not a ‘B-team’ of any party, while campaigning for the party candidates in Ludhiana
Head spokesperson Zeba Khan, SSM, along with others addressing the media persons, in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 11:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Campaigning for the party candidates on Tuesday, the spokesperson of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) Zeba Khan refuted the allegations of being a ‘B-team’ of any party.

Zeba Khan said SSM, the newly formed political outfit consisting farmers, labourers and small businessmen, is not a ‘B-team’ of any party.

“During the time of farmer protest in Delhi, we were stated to be the B-team of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. When we have decided to contest elections, we are being projected as B-team of Bhartiya Janata Party and Congress,” said Zeba Khan.

Zeba said it is a new experiment to bring a positive change in the system, whereby the elections will not be for fought on the issues of caste and creed, rather it will be fought on the issues of development. “Although, we are late but we are receiving overwhelming response from each section of the society,” she said.

