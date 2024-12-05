Ludhiana: Stakeholders blame unregistered units, corruption, ‘outdated’ STPs for Buddha Nullah pollution

The Buddha Nullah issue, which has become a bone of contention between the dying industry and various NGOs working for environment and hit the headlines following a commotion between police and protesters on December 3, has caught the attention of different stakeholders who have blamed unregistered industrial units, corruption and also “outdated” sewage treatment plants (STPs). Activists have been protesting for action regarding the Buddha Nullah pollution. (HT file)

Ajit Lakra, head of the textile division of the Federation of Industrial & Commercial Organization (FICO), and Col. Jasjit Singh Gill, a former member of the State Task Force on Buddha Darya Rejuvenation, have written to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, discussing the root causes and proposing solutions to the crisis.

At the heart of the issue lies an overwhelming inflow of untreated wastewater — approximately 1,700 megalitres per day (MLD) — into Buddha Nullah. Of this, 1,500 MLD comprises domestic sewage and the rest comes from industrial discharge. While the dyeing industry is often blamed, both Lakra and Gill argue that unregistered units, particularly electroplating facilities, are significant contributors to the pollution.

Lakra’s letter highlights that the dyeing industry has already addressed its 105 MLD effluent through common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), but a massive gap remains in sewage treatment. Existing sewage treatment plants (STPs) are outdated and unable to handle the actual inflows, he mentioned while pointing to unregistered industrial units and mismanagement of public funds, particularly a ₹650-crore STP project initiated by the previous government, which he calls a failure.

Lakra demanded a CBI inquiry into the project and suggested forming a high-powered committee, including industry experts, to develop long-term, sustainable solutions.

Gill, in his letter, went further in exposing the inefficiencies and alleged corruption surrounding the CETP model. He criticised the JBR CETP as flawed, accusing it of rendering incomplete treatment and alleging that treated water is often dumped back into the sewer system to cut costs. He highlights the electroplating industry as a major polluter, with hundreds of unregistered units discharging acid-laden wastewater directly into Ludhiana’s sewer system. Gill also accused the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) of negligence and corruption, which he believes has allowed these illegal practices to thrive unchecked.

Gill advocated for zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology wherein industrial units recycle and reuse their wastewater. He suggested relocating scattered dyeing units into clusters equipped with advanced CETPs to ensure better oversight and treatment compliance.

Protests, such as the December 3 demonstration by Kaale Pani Da Morcha, have demanded the closure of CETPs, while the dyeing industry simultaneously defends its contributions to pollution control.

Both Lakra and Gill emphasised the urgency of moving beyond short-term fixes. Lakra envisions a collaborative, cost-effective strategy involving industry experts, while Gill calls for structural reforms and strict enforcement against illegal polluters.