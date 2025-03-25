Ludhiana: Standing 55-ft-high lift shaft a risk to nearby structures, reveals panel report in focal point factory collapse

A four-member committee been set up to investigate the collapse of a building in Focal Point, Phase-8, which claimed the lives of three workers, has submitted its report to the municipal corporation commissioner. The building, owned by SK Kohli Textile Industries, had collapsed on March 8. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The panel, constituted as per the orders of the deputy commissioner and the MC additional commissioner, conducted a detailed on-site inspection on March 11.

According to the report, the collapsed building was located in an industrial area and covered 1,000 square yards (60’-0” x 150’-40”). While a significant portion of the structure has already caved in, a 55-foot-high lift shaft remains standing, posing a potential risk to nearby factories. Experts believe that the surrounding 15-foot-high debris pile is temporarily holding it in place. Controlled demolition of this remaining structure has been recommended before clearing the rubble.

Municipal corporation does not control building regulations for this phase, the report reads. The responsibility lies with Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC), which approved the construction plans. The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, East) had earlier sought details regarding approvals and licenses from PSIEC officials.

The report further reads that the collapse also affected the nearby structures, with boundary walls of both the adjoining structures reporting damage. The factory is currently closed, preventing any risk to workers.

Officials claimed that efforts to remove the large quantity of debris have already begun. Excavators have cleared rubble from the roads, and most of the fallen structure remains within the E-664 plot, reducing risks to surrounding factories.

Officials have secured the area to prevent further mishaps, and controlled demolition of the standing lift shaft will be carried out soon by a specialized agency.

The committee members involve MC assistant town planner Zone B, deputy director factories, executive engineer Zone B and other MC officials of the planning department.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further action will be taken based on the committee’s final report.

Owner submits affidavit, assures MC of clearing debris

The owner of the collapsed building has submitted an affidavit to MC assuring that clearing of debris will be done within 10 days.

According to MC officials, the factory owner had submitted that the building, owned by SK Kohli Textile Industries, collapsed on March 8 leaving behind a massive pile of debris and a 55-foot-high lift shaft that officials have termed a potential hazard. Authorities had expressed concerns that the structure could fall on its own, posing a serious risk to nearby factories and the public.

In his affidavit, Kakkar took full responsibility for the safe demolition of the lift shaft, stating that he would hire an experienced agency and ensure that the process is carried out under the supervision of a qualified civil or structural engineer. He pledged to follow all government and public authority guidelines and take necessary safety precautions to prevent any further damage to adjacent buildings or surrounding areas.

The affidavit also stated that any hazardous chemicals and materials present at the site would be disposed of with due care. Kakkar assured that the demolition work would begin within two days and be completed within 10 days.

Additionally, he declared that he would be fully responsible for any damage or loss of life that may occur during the demolition process. Officials have stated that the MC will monitor the progress closely to ensure that all safety protocols are followed.