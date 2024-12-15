Ludhiana: State Special Olympics conclude at GNPS, Ropar school bags trophy

The 25th Punjab State Special Olympics Games and the 1st North Zone Special Olympics Games concluded on Sunday with a ceremony at Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS). Organised by Special Olympics Punjab, the three-day event brought together over 800 athletes and coaches from 60 schools, along with dignitaries and supporters, to celebrate the power of sports and inclusion. Sprinters in action during the Special State Olympics at Guru Nanak Public School in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Ashok Arora, president of Special Olympics Punjab, handed over the official flag to Pathseekers School, Beas, for next year’s games, continuing the tradition of fostering commitment to this initiative. The closing day also featured a special 100m race for coaches, volunteers, organisers, and support staff.

In the cultural finale, a programme titled “Tarang” was held at the GNPS auditorium. The evening included a fashion show for special athletes, showcasing their creative talents, and adding a celebratory note after a day of intense sports competitions.

The games featured performances across various categories. In the big school category, Ambuja Manovikas Kendra from Ropar secured the first place, while BPS from Amritsar and JSS Asha Kiran from Hoshiarpur shared the second place. In the middle school category, Jivan Jyoti from Nabha emerged as the winner, followed by Nirdosh School from Ludhiana and Discover Ability from Mohali. The district special Olympic association category saw The Holistic Growth from Mohali taking the first place, with SSA Fatehgarh Sahib and Bhavan Muskan School from Amritsar finishing second and third, respectively.

The organising committee was led by Ashok Arora and supported by Anil Goyal, Paramjeet Sachdeva, Suresh Thakur, Mandeep Brar, Surat Singh Duggal, Umashankar, Niranjan Kumar, Nishant Mandora, and JoAnn Thakarwal.