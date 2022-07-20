Ludhiana | State sports department seeks list of promising players
With an aim to boost sports in the state and to give players a leg up, Punjab sports director Rajesh Dhiman has asked all the district sports officers (DSOs) in Punjab to identify their best players from all the games.
Following the directions, the DSOs have asked all coaches in their respective districts to identify their best players from the age group of 12 to 20 years.
As per the order released by Dhiman, each coach has to identify and submit the name of at least one promising sportsperson.
“Those identified by the coaches will be paid special attention and will be prepared for national and international arenas. This will help to enhance future prospects for medals for the country and the state,” Ravinder Singh, DSO, Ludhiana, said.
According to the officials, the sports department wishes to provide full support to strong players who seem determined to perform well in future.
“Government announces numerous funds for sportspersons in the state from time-to-time. Special funds may be allocated to these players to prepare them well for their competitions,” another sports officer here said.
Meanwhile, with this move, the sports department will also keep a tab on the progress of coaches.
The performance of the players included in the list will be monitored and tracked by the state sports department and the coaching standards will also be assessed with the progress of these players.
Appreciating the initiative of the department, Sanjeev Sharma, senior athletics coach, Ludhiana, said this would also help Punjab to regain its glory in sports. “Punjab has high potential to be at the top in the sports again. Our state has produced the best sportsmen in the past and if the state department will focus and provide best support to the players, they will surely do,” he said.
-
Delhi HC permits minor survivor of rape to terminate pregnancy
The Delhi high court has permitted a minor survivor of sexual assault to terminate her pregnancy of 25 weeks and 6 days, noting that it is “forced” and would permanently scar her psyche, causing grave and irreparable injury to her mental health. The petitioner, a minor, had approached the Delhi high court through her father praying for permission to undergo a medical termination of pregnancy.
-
Ludhiana | Close shave for one as part of MC building collapses
A tailor had a narrow escape after a small extended portion (chhajja) of the municipal corporation's dilapidated building collapsed near the Clock Tower after witnessing rainfall on Wednesday. The civic body's night shelter is situated on the first floor of the building, while a number of shops are situated on the ground floor. As per the nearby shopkeepers, the building is over four-decade-old and is lying in dilapidated condition for a long time.
-
Man, his grandmother stabbed over noise complaint in Delhi’s Mehrauli
A 66-year-old woman and Murti Devi's grandson sustained head injuries when they were attacked with knives and sticks by a group of men for objecting to shouting and abusing outside their house in south Delhi's Mehrauli area late Tuesday night. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said. The accused have been identified as Sunder alias Kaku, Amar Bhindi, Nand Kishore alias Ghoda, Nand Lal alias Kulli, Ravinder alias Ladoo and Vishal.
-
Delhi Police arrest murder suspect who was on the run for 21 years
The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man who was on the run for the last 21 years after allegedly murdering a trade union leader in Okhla industrial area in 2001 and was declared a 'proclaimed offender' by the court. Priyanka Kashyap, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that acting on a tip-off, 48-year-old Anjani Kumar Singh was nabbed by a police team from Okhla industrial area.
-
Cash-strapped MCD to levy garbage user charges on more commercial properties
Cash-strapped unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to levy “garbage user charges” on more number of commercial properties so that its present fee collection of ₹18-19 lakh a month increases to about ₹10 crore a month, officials in the know of the matter have said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics