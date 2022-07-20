Ludhiana | State sports department seeks list of promising players

With an aim to boost sports in the state and to give players a leg up, Punjab sports director Rajesh Dhiman has asked all the district sports officers (DSOs) in Punjab to identify their best players from all the games.

Following the directions, the DSOs have asked all coaches in their respective districts to identify their best players from the age group of 12 to 20 years.

As per the order released by Dhiman, each coach has to identify and submit the name of at least one promising sportsperson.

“Those identified by the coaches will be paid special attention and will be prepared for national and international arenas. This will help to enhance future prospects for medals for the country and the state,” Ravinder Singh, DSO, Ludhiana, said.

According to the officials, the sports department wishes to provide full support to strong players who seem determined to perform well in future.

“Government announces numerous funds for sportspersons in the state from time-to-time. Special funds may be allocated to these players to prepare them well for their competitions,” another sports officer here said.

Meanwhile, with this move, the sports department will also keep a tab on the progress of coaches.

The performance of the players included in the list will be monitored and tracked by the state sports department and the coaching standards will also be assessed with the progress of these players.

Appreciating the initiative of the department, Sanjeev Sharma, senior athletics coach, Ludhiana, said this would also help Punjab to regain its glory in sports. “Punjab has high potential to be at the top in the sports again. Our state has produced the best sportsmen in the past and if the state department will focus and provide best support to the players, they will surely do,” he said.

