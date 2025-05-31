Ludhiana: State targets to reduce dengue cases by 90% this year, says Dr Balbir

As part of the on-going ‘Har Shukarwar Dengue Te Vaar’ campaign, Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday morning sensitised city residents about the importance of cleaning and drying water storage containers every Friday to prevent mosquito breeding. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh conducting an inspection at New Kailash Nagar in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Dr Singh accompained by civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur and health teams visited New Kailash Nagar to conduct a thorough inspection of houses in Street number 1. During his visit, Dr Singh identified dengue larvae in desert coolers, flowerpots, water containers, fridge trays, tank water and water storage containers.

Dr Singh said, “These are critical breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquito and regular cleaning is essential to stop dengue in its tracks.” He also urged residents to wear full-sleeve shirts as an additional protective measure against mosquito bites.

Dr Singh highlighted the state-wide efforts under the state government campaign, noting that 20,000 Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers are actively inspecting homes across Punjab every Friday. “These workers are tasked with identifying dengue larvae and educating communities on preventive steps, such as eliminating stagnant water and maintaining hygiene in and around households,” he added.

The health minister stated that this concerted effort is part of a broader goal to reduce dengue cases by 90 per cent this year, following a 50 per cent reduction achieved last year compared to previous years.

To further strengthen the campaign, Dr Singh also mentioned that schoolteachers across Punjab are being trained to educate students about dengue prevention. “This initiative aims to mobilise 20 lakh school students to spread awareness and assist in controlling the disease. Additionally, every village in Punjab has established a health committee with 15 members each, who are receiving training on identifying and eliminating dengue larvae, ensuring a grassroots-level response to the public health challenge,” he added.

Meets family of COVID victim

Dr Singh also visited the family of the man who died of COVID-19 on Wednesday. He offered his condolences, encouraged the family to adhere to isolation guidelines and assured them of government’s unwavering support.

Addressing the current COVID-19 situation, the health minister reported that only three cases have been recorded in Punjab to date, stressing that there is no cause for concern. He added that the situation is completely normal and Punjab is fully equipped with adequate infrastructure, including oxygen, medicines, beds, and all necessary resources.

Dr Singh also advised immune compromised individuals such as pregnant women, the elderly, and those with conditions like kidney disease, high BP, cancer, or respiratory issues to wear masks when stepping outside as a precautionary measure. He underscored the importance of vigilance while affirming the state’s preparedness to handle any health challenges.

Dr Singh said, “Through collective action and adherence to preventive measures, we can protect our communities from both dengue and COVID-19.”