Ludhiana: STF team nabs two peddlers with 1.4 kg heroin

The team of special task force (STF) Ludhiana range arrested two alleged drug peddlers after recovering 1.4 kg heroin from their possession. The team also impounded a Hyundai i-10 car that the accused were using to transport the drugs. The team of special task force (STF) Ludhiana range arrested two alleged drug peddlers after recovering 1.4 kg heroin from their possession (HT FILE PHOTOR)

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Babbu, 28, of Kokri Kalan of Moga district and Beant Singh alias Bachhi, 33, of Hans Kalan of Jagraon.

Sharing further details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, STF) Davinder Chaudhary said the STF team arrested the accused from MIG flats near Dashmesh Nagar following a tip-off.

He revealed that the accused were about to leave the MIG flats, Dashmesh Nagar in their Hyundai i-20 car to sell the heroin to their customers. Upon checking, the STF recovered 1.4 kg of heroin hidden in the car.

A case under sections 21, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at STF police station in Mohali.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at STF Ludhiana, said during questioning, it was revealed that both the accused are drug addicts and had been indulged in peddling for the past four years.

The accused, Kuldeep Singh, confessed to having procured the contraband from Moga. He, along with his friend Beant, used to supply it further to their customers.

The Inspector said that the accused Beant is also facing trial in two cases of drug peddling lodged in Fatehgarh Sahib and SAS Nagar.

The accused are being questioned and more persons involved in the supply chain will be held, he added.

