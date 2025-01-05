Ludhiana: Stray cattle fight damages vehicles, shops in Haibowal

Several vehicles were damaged amid a fight between two stray cattle in Haibowal on Friday. It caused damages to nearby shops as well. Eyewitnesses reported that the animals fought fiercely on a busy stretch, causing panic among commuters and shopkeepers. Several parked vehicles were dented and shopfronts suffered damages. No injury to people was reported. Two stray cattle clashed with each other in Haibowal area on Friday, causing heavy damage to several vehicles in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Shopkeepers and residents expressed anger at the Municipal Corporation over tackling the stray cattle issue, which they say has become a recurring problem in the area. “This is not the first time stray cattle have caused such chaos. Despite multiple complaints, the authorities have failed to take any action,” said Ramesh Kumar, a local shop owner, whose storefront was damaged in the incident.

“The MC’s lackadaisical attitude is endangering lives and causing financial losses to the public. This needs immediate attention,” said Harjit Singh, a commuter who narrowly avoided an accident during the cattle fight.

Despite repeated promises by the civic body to control the stray cattle population, the issue remains unresolved, say residents who have been demanding stricter enforcement of cattle-catching drives and better infrastructure to prevent such incidents in the future.

Despite repeated attempts, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal was not available for comments.