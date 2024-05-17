Ludhiana students ditching sciences in favour of humanities

The first phase of counselling for admission into the 16 schools of eminence in the district concluded on Friday. Baddowal SOE principal Munila Arora said this year, 14 students have been admitted in humanities as compared to none in the previous year. (Manish/HT)

According to information, students have been preferring humanities over science and commerce streams.

The counselling for admission in Class 11 of schools of eminence across the state, began on May 15.

In Sekhewal SOE, 56 students have been occupied in Class 11 in the first counselling.

School principal Naresh Kumar said that last year, the students did not prefer humanities, but the trend has changed now. The seats in humanities and medical stream were filled on the first day of counselling. “Students are moving abroad for higher studies which might be one of the factors for their shift in preferences. Many students opted for the medical stream as they are aware about the para medical courses available instead of MBBS,” the principal added.

Model Town SOE principal Vishwakirat Kahlon said none of the seats are left in humanities. “Only 2 seats in the commerce are left along with a few in science,” Kahlon added.

In Jawahar Nagar SOE, a total of 40 students have been admitted in the first counselling and 23 of them opted humanities. Principal Kuldeep Singh said that for the first time, the school would have a section of humanities due to increase in the number of students as compared to previous years.

Samrala school principal Suman Lata said more than 50 students have been screened so far in Class 11. “Last year, we had only five students in humanities, and a section could not be started for them. But this year, we already have nearly 15 students in humanities,” she added.

In the SOE of Division 3, the majority of students opted for humanities and commerce. “Guidance programmes in the schools helped students and made them aware about the diverse career options offered under humanities,” said principal Ranjit Kaur.