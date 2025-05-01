Ludhiana students shine in ICSE, ISC results

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) results on Wednesday, with girls from Ludhiana district emerging as top scorers and proving their academic excellence once again. Class 12 topper Tarishi Singla. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Tarishi Singla of Sat Paul Mittal School secured the top spot in Class 12 with a stellar score of 99.25%. A student of the super-medical stream, Tarishi aced psychology and physics with a perfect 100, scored 99 in biology, and 98 in English. Despite juggling both medical and non-medical subjects, she said she never felt overwhelmed.

“I was confused between the two, so I chose both,” she said. Her parents, both doctors, were her strongest support. Tarishi, a state-level badminton champion who has won gold for three years, now has her eyes set on studying mechanical engineering in Germany. “Education abroad is more practical. That’s what attracted me,” she said. Tarishi also completed internships at CMC and at Barnala-based institute focusing on IoT and mechanical automation. During exams, she increased her study hours from six to nearly ten, balancing her schedule with painting, gym, and Netflix to stay calm.

Another Class 12 achiever, Dishit Matta, scored 98.5% in the commerce stream. Despite coming from a medical family—his father a doctor and mother a psychologist—Dishit has carved a unique path for himself in music. He has applied to a music production institute in California and is already part of a local band where he sings and plays guitar. A passionate DJ, Dishit also lifts weights and plays basketball. “I’ve never been a bookworm. I believe in focused studying rather than long hours,” he said. But he also admitted that during the exams, he gave it his all and lost track of time.

In Class 10, Mitali Sood from Sacred Heart Convent School, Machhiwara topped with an outstanding 99%, scoring a perfect 100 in both physical education and chemistry. Now opting for the medical stream, Mitali has her sights set on joining the police force in the future. A fan of biographies and science fiction, she also enjoys public speaking. “I prepared by solving previous year papers and sample tests. My maternal grandfather, Ramesh Sood, has been my biggest inspiration,” she shared.

Another high achiever from Sat Paul Mittal School, Adaa Gupta, scored 98.8%, with perfect marks in mathematics, computer applications, and history and civics. Adaa credits her success to consistent hard work and believes in learning for knowledge rather than just for marks. Inspired by her parents—her mother a computer engineer and father a chartered accountant—Adaa aims to follow in her father’s footsteps and pursue chartered accountancy. To unwind, she dances, travels, plays badminton, and listens to music.

Jasmine Kaur from Sacred Heart Convent School, Machhiwara also scored 98.8%. Raised by a single mother after her father passed away a decade ago, Jasmine dreams of becoming an architectural engineer. “My mother, a teacher, has raised me with strength and support,” she said. A creative soul, Jasmine loves to draw and write. She prefers a steady study routine throughout the year rather than last-minute cramming.

Their achievements not only reflect academic excellence but also stories of resilience, creativity, and ambition.