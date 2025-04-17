Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Sukhbir meets party cadres in Samrala

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Apr 17, 2025 06:44 AM IST

Accompanied by constituency in-charge Parmjeet Singh Dhillon, Sukhbir interacted with party members and spent over an hour speaking individually to workers, listening to their concerns and reaffirming the SAD’s core mission

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has hit the ground running soon after his re-election to the post.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal meeting party workers in Samrala on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal meeting party workers in Samrala on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

On Wednesday, he visited the Samrala constituency and interacted with party delegates, circle presidents, councillors and veteran workers.

Sukhbir’s active involvement has reignited the party’s political momentum across Punjab.

Political experts say the SAD president’s Samrala visit sent out a strong message of unity and rejuvenation within the party ranks, setting the tone for a high-energy political campaign in the months to come.

Party insiders say the visit is the beginning of an intensive outreach programme aimed at galvanising the cadre for the 2027 assembly elections.

Accompanied by constituency in-charge Parmjeet Singh Dhillon, Sukhbir interacted with party members and spent over an hour speaking individually to workers, listening to their concerns and reaffirming the SAD’s core mission.

“The SAD stands for the rights and interests of Punjab, and no amount of false propaganda by rival parties can change that,” said Parmjeet Dhillon, while introducing party workers and the newly inducted youth members to the SAD president.

He reiterated that the strength of SAD lies in its disciplined cadre, who have stood by the party through all challenges.

Sukhbir’s visit drew an enthusiastic response from the local leadership and grassroots workers, all of whom pledged their full support to his leadership.

