Ludhiana | Surprise visit by central team at civil hospital
The central team led by joint secretary Mandeep Bhandri, health, Government of India, on Wednesday, visited civil hospital to check the use of equipment, including ICU beds for children, supplied during the emergency Covid response package (II).
The team paid a surprise visit during the evening and inspected the equipment.
Officiating senior medical officer Dr Harinder Sood said the central team has expressed satisfaction on the use of equipments.
-
Ludhiana | Five booked, one arrested for assaulting man, wife
Five people have been booked for attempted murder after the accused, Vicky assaulted a 23-year-old man and his wife with a sword and baseball bat on Wednesday. One of the accused, Vicky Kumar of Sundar Nagar in Daba, has been arrested, while the others including Sukhdev Singh of village Lohara and three unidentified persons, have been booked. The victim, Lalit Kumar of Gurmail Nagar, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.”
-
Mohali DC reviews facilities at drug deaddiction centre
Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar announced an increase in the number of beds, from 50 to 70, at the drug deaddiction and rehabilitation centre in Sector 66. Talwar, who visited the centre to review its working, also interacted with the patients admitted for treatment at the rehabilitation centre. He also directed authorities to ensure cleanliness in the deaddiction centre. The DC also inquired about the need for additional staff from the doctors stationed at the centre.
-
₹1,000 pension for women: AAP MLA accuses dy mayor of organising ‘fake camp’ in Ludhiana
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina accused deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri and her husband Jarnail Singh Shimlapuri of organising fake camps for opening bank accounts to avail a pension of ₹1,000 per month for women as announced by the party before the assembly elections. Chhina urged the residents to remain vigilant and warned them not to fall prey to ongoing scams pertaining to filing forms in fake camps.
-
Ludhiana central jail: Five inmates booked, seven mobiles recovered during special checking
The Division number 7 police have booked inmates Gurpreet Singh, Joga Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Manpreet Singh and Vishal Mehta on the basis of the FIR lodged by assistant superintendent Satnam Singh. The investigating officer, Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, said a case under Sections 42, 45, 52-A of Prison Act has been registered against the accused and investigation has been initiated.
-
Easy as A, B, C: Chandigarh students exude confidence after taking CBSE Class-10 English exam
The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 English exam held on Wednesday went smoothly for city-based students. Students exuded confidence while walking out of the 56 examination centres, around 56 in total in the city. Sector 32 of St Anne's Convent School, Keshav, said the exam was fairly easy, adding, “Before the exam, I was a little anxious since the school centre was different but things went well.” Inputs by Priyanka Thakur
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics