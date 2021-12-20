Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Suspected of witchcraft, elderly woman stabbed to death
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Suspected of witchcraft, elderly woman stabbed to death

Ludhiana Suspecting her for performing witchcraft, a 25-year-old man Sunday morning stabbed an elderly woman to death with a kitchen knife in the Chuharwal village of Meharban
Gurmail Singh, victim’s son said that the accused began hurling profanities at his mother, accusing her for performing witchcraft and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife in the Chuharwal village of Ludhiana
Gurmail Singh, victim’s son said that the accused began hurling profanities at his mother, accusing her for performing witchcraft and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife in the Chuharwal village of Ludhiana
Published on Dec 20, 2021 04:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana Suspecting her for performing witchcraft, a 25-year-old man Sunday morning stabbed an elderly woman to death with a kitchen knife in the Chuharwal village of Meharban.

The victim has been identified as the 70-year-old Swarn Kaur. The police have arrested the accused Jaspal Singh. alias Jassa, recovering the kitchen knife used for the murder.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Gurmail Singh, alias Jaila, the victim’s son. He revealed that he was accompanying his mother to Gurudwara Sahib, to pay their obeisance, at around 6.30am, when they ran into the accused and his mother Satnam Kaur.

Gurmail Singh added that the accused began hurling profanities at his mother, accusing her for performing witchcraft. “When my mother tried to confront them, the accused flashed a knife and stabbed her repeatedly,” he said.

Jaspal Singh fled from the spot after the incident. The victim was rushed to hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

Davinder Chaudhary, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) East, said a murder case has been lodged against Jaspal Singh. The police later arrested his mother on charges of criminal conspiracy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out