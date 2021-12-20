Ludhiana | Suspected of witchcraft, elderly woman stabbed to death

Ludhiana Suspecting her for performing witchcraft, a 25-year-old man Sunday morning stabbed an elderly woman to death with a kitchen knife in the Chuharwal village of Meharban.

The victim has been identified as the 70-year-old Swarn Kaur. The police have arrested the accused Jaspal Singh. alias Jassa, recovering the kitchen knife used for the murder.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Gurmail Singh, alias Jaila, the victim’s son. He revealed that he was accompanying his mother to Gurudwara Sahib, to pay their obeisance, at around 6.30am, when they ran into the accused and his mother Satnam Kaur.

Gurmail Singh added that the accused began hurling profanities at his mother, accusing her for performing witchcraft. “When my mother tried to confront them, the accused flashed a knife and stabbed her repeatedly,” he said.

Jaspal Singh fled from the spot after the incident. The victim was rushed to hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

Davinder Chaudhary, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) East, said a murder case has been lodged against Jaspal Singh. The police later arrested his mother on charges of criminal conspiracy.