 Ludhiana: Suspecting him of harassing woman, 4 men abduct 26-year-old
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Suspecting him of harassing woman, 4 men abduct 26-year-old

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 27, 2024 10:41 PM IST

The complainant alleged that on April 25, minutes after her son had left the house, she received a phone call from one of his friends, who informed her that a group of men laced with sharp edged weapons had abducted Gurdit in a car near the gym and escaped

Suspecting him of possessing lewd videos and pictures of a woman and harassing her, a group of men abducted a 26-year-old man and took him to their house in Haryana’s Ambala. On being informed, the Shimlapuri police rescued the victim.

The arrested accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh of Rajpura. (HT File Photo)
The arrested accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh of Rajpura.

The arrested accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh of Rajpura. Officials said that his three aides were yet to be identified.

A first-information report (FIR) was lodged following the statement of Naseeb Kaur of Preet Nagar in Shimlapuri, the victim’s mother. In her complaint, Naseeb Kaur said that her son Gurdit Singh works as a sales representative at a garment shop. After finishing up his day, he would go to a gym on Reru Sahib road with his friends.

She alleged that on April 25, minutes after her son had left the house, she received a phone call from one of his friends, who informed her that a group of men laced with sharp edged weapons had abducted Gurdit in a car near the gym and escaped.

She alerted the police and filed a complaint. The police procured footage from the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed near the spot. On being shown the footage, the complainant identified one of the abductors as a distant relative, Lovepreet Singh.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP Industrial Area B) Brij Mohan said that soon after receiving a complaint, police formed several teams and rescued the victim from Ambala. Police arrested one of the accused, he said.

The ACP added that the accused has suspicions that Gurdit of harassing a woman and had lewd videos and pictures of her in his possession, which led to the crime.

A hunt was on for the arrest of the rest of the accused, he said.

Ludhiana: Suspecting him of harassing woman, 4 men abduct 26-year-old
© 2024 HindustanTimes
