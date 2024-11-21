Ludhiana: Suspended over irregularities, head teacher reinstated

Nisha Rani, who was suspended while serving as in-charge of Government Primary School in Giaspura, has been reinstated, but with a transfer. An order issued by the directorate of school education (primary) on Thursday mentioned Rani’s reinstatement. In a subsequent decision, her posting was changed to Government Primary School, Mattewara, as a head teacher. Nisha Rani, who was suspended while serving as in-charge of Government Primary School in Giaspura, has been reinstated, but with a transfer. (HT File)

The reinstatement of Rani, who was suspended on October 24 over alleged discrepancies at the school, has raised questions within the education department. District education officer (DEO), elementary, Ravinder Kaur, questioning the move, stated that the inquiry report, submitted to her just a day before the reinstatement order, contains substantial evidence against Rani. “The report highlights several irregularities, including bogus student attendance, dummy admissions and possible misuse of funds. Teachers were also intimidated to stay silent about these issues,” said Kaur. It is puzzling how the teacher was given a clean chit before we could forward the report to the state office, the DEO said.

During an October visit, DEO Kaur found discrepancies in the student attendance records from September 24, mismatch between the attendance register and the e-Punjab portal, and lack of timetable. The stock register for uniforms was incomplete, grants for January 2024 quotations for room construction were not verified and OMR sheets for competency assessments for many of the classes were reportedly missing.

Additionally, classroom management issues were apparent, with teachers combining multiple sections for lessons. There were many issues highlighted in the report compiled by DEO which was forwarded to the inquiry officers — Gurdeep Singh, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Bassian, and Hardev Singh, block primary education officer of Sidhwan Bet-2.

Despite these allegations, Nisha Rani denied any wrongdoing. “The department conducted inquiry and I cooperated fully. I am pleased that the decision reflects the truth,” she said.

Kaur personally visited the directorate of school education on Thursday and urged a review of the reinstatement decision. “This is a matter of integrity and accountability. It needs to be addressed properly. The inquiry will continue. Inquiry officers have submitted their report but the version of Nisha Rani is still pending and a part of the report has been submitted to the office of the school education in SAS Nagar,” she added.

The letter of the directorate of school education (elementary), issued on Thursday, reinstated Rani effective Friday, with the decision on her suspension period to be taken later.