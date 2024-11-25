Menu Explore
Ludhiana: SUV’s tyres stolen on Barewal Road

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 25, 2024 10:40 PM IST

Policemen are scanning footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the neighborhood to identify the accused. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the thieves, says assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Kumar.

A gang of burglars stole all four tyres, including spare parts, from a Mahindra Thar parked outside a house in New Rajouri Garden on Barewal Road. The thieves left the vehicle propped up on bricks before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle that was targeted by thieves in New Rajouri Garden at Barewal Road in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT photo)
The vehicle that was targeted by thieves in New Rajouri Garden at Barewal Road in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT photo)

The Sarabha Nagar police registered a case following a complaint by Harpreet Kaur Bajwa, a resident of the area. According to Harpreet, she parked her vehicle outside her house on Tuesday evening. The next morning, she found the vehicle on bricks with three tires and the spare wheel missing.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Kumar, investigating the case, said the thieves struck late night, quietly entering the residential area to commit the crime. “The accused executed their plan efficiently and escaped unnoticed,” he stated.

The police are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed in the neighborhood to identify the accused. “Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the thieves,” the ASI added.

An FIR under Section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged against some unidentified accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.

