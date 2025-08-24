Ludhiana: Swimming pool ready, process to hire firm for upkeep to begin soon

A state-of-the-art all-weather swimming pool built for ₹5.82 crore under the Smart City project near Rakh Bagh stands ready but remains shut as the municipal corporation is waiting to complete the tendering process for its operation and maintenance. The swimming pool, equipped with advanced facilities, has been designed for year-round use. (HT Photo)

The swimming pool, equipped with advanced facilities, has been designed for year-round use. A filtration plant has been installed to keep the water clean, and modern heating systems have been set up to maintain the water temperature during winters. Officials said the electricity connection, which is essential to operate these systems, has already been applied for and is awaited.

According to officials, the civic body plans to run the swimming pool through an outsourcing system. The aim is to ensure proper maintenance and also generate revenue. A proposal for outsourcing has been approved, and the tender process is expected to begin within a week. A set of 61 terms and conditions has been framed for interested bidders. The contractor will be required to deposit ₹10 lakh as security and will be fully responsible for the pool’s upkeep.

Entry fees will be charged from users, including different rates for sportspersons, couples and outsiders, ranging between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 per month. Officials said that the interlocking tile work outside the pool is currently in progress to match the aesthetics of the indoor facility.

The pool measures 25 metres in length and 12.5 metres in width, making it suitable for competitive events. It has five lanes and a depth ranging from 4.5 to 6 feet.

Meanwhile, preparations are nearly complete at the newly constructed basketball ground in Guru Nanak Stadium, which has been built at a cost of approximately ₹14 crore under the same Smart City project. The venue is scheduled to host the 75th Junior National Basketball Championship from September 2. The final touches, including electricity connections and minor fixes, are being completed.

The new basketball court features high-quality Maple Canadian flooring, costing around ₹45–50 lakh. Punjab Basketball Association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal confirmed that the ground is almost ready and will be handed over in time for the national event.

Smart City executive engineer Balwinder Singh said, “The tender for outsourcing the swimming pool operations will be floated next week. The electricity meter installation is also pending and has already been applied for. As for the basketball court, it is almost complete, and final checks are being done.”