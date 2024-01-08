Ludhiana: Swindler steals 2 lakh from woman’s bank account

The Sahnewal Police have booked an unidentified accused of stealing ₹2 lakh from the bank account of a woman, police said on Monday. The victim, Neelam, 53, of Hara Colony of Sahnewal stated that she went to an ATM of Punjab National Bank near Sahnewal chowk to withdraw cash from her account on January 6. (Getty image)

Posing as a good samaritan, the accused exchanged the debit card of the woman with a fake one on the pretext of helping her at an ATM kiosk and later withdrew cash from her account.

The victim, Neelam, 53, of Hara Colony of Sahnewal stated that she went to an ATM of Punjab National Bank near Sahnewal chowk to withdraw cash from her account on January 6.

She was facing problem in withdrawing cash when a man, who was already present there, helped him in withdrawing cash.

The woman added that the accused swapped her debit card with a fake one. The accused withdrew ₹2 lakh from his bank account using her debit card from some other ATM. She came to know about it when she received messages from the bank about the transaction.

ASI Dinesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the victim made a complaint on Sunday. After investigating the case, the police have registered an FIR under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 379 (theft) of the IPC against unidentified accused.

The police have asked the bank to provide CCTV footage of the ATM kiosk to identify the accused.