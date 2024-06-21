Ludhiana: Take strict action against Buddha Nullah polluters, Vidhan Sabha committee tells MC

Following the issue of polluted Buddha Nullah, raised by several organisations and activists, a meeting was called by Vidhan Sabha committee in Chandigarh on Friday, where strict directions were issued to officials of Municipal Corporation (MC) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) for taking action against individuals who were polluting Buddha Nullah. For 12 large industries, the PPCB and the state government have mandated zero liquid discharge, with confirmation expected by June 30, 2024. (HT photo)

Nodal officer Paramdeep Singh, additional commissioner MC, and several other officials from different departments and members of the committee conducted a review meeting to discuss the points and progress of the project.

Chairman of the committee, MLA East Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) said, “I have directed the officials to take strict action against violators within a particular time frame and we do not want anything left to make our Buddha Nullah clean.”

As per the information received, the department will issue notices to the scattered dyeing and dairy industry which are throwing their waste into the nullah. There are 57 scattered such units discharging waste into the sewer. Of these, 26 industries in Industrial Area A require a common effluent treatment plant, with land to be provided by the improvement trust, according to a communication from MC authorities.

For 12 large industries, the PPCB and the state government have mandated zero liquid discharge, with confirmation expected by June 30, 2024.

Committee has also issued directions to deputy commissioner Ludhiana to mark the location of the nullah around the villages to remove encroachments.