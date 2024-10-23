Ludhiana: Tamanna wins photography contest at youth festival

The photography competition on the second day of the Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival of Panjab University’s Zone-2, held at Government College for Girls, was won by Tamanna from Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, and in folk orchestra, Guru Nanak National College Doraha took the top spot. Participants during the youth festival at GCG in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Competitions on the second day brought out the best in student talent. In the percussion category, Harjeet Singh from Arya College Ludhiana claimed first place, while in non-percussion, Ishika from Government College for Girls Ludhiana secured the top spot. Traditional crafts like “Gudiya Patole” and “Paranda Making” were also showcased, with Amandeep Kaur from Government College for Girls and Shivani from Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana winning their respective categories.

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu was the chief guest, while PSPCL Ludhiana chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans and deputy chief engineer Ramesh Kaushal served as guests of honour. Principal Suman Lata welcomed the dignitaries. Sidhu praised the efforts of Panjab University’s department of youth welfare and the participating colleges for their role in reviving traditional Punjabi folk arts.

The event was attended by several notable personalities, including Nirmal Jaura, director of student welfare at PAU Ludhiana, and other prominent educators and principals from various colleges.

For the first time, Panjab University has merged two zones in Ludhiana district for the annual youth festival, which will continue till October 26. GCG is hosting 2,600 students from 26 colleges for five days. Previously, events for boys, co-ed, and girls’ colleges were held on different days, with four days allotted to co-ed and boys’ colleges and another four days for girls’ colleges.

Other competitions such as “Naala Making,” “Tokri Making,” “Chikku Making,” and more saw impressive performances, highlighting the students’ skills in traditional Punjabi crafts. In the debate, Chetan Jain from Shri Atam Vallabh Jain College took first place, and the on-the-spot painting competition was won by Jaya Arora from Khalsa College for Women.

Photography, folk orchestra, rangoli, clay modeling, and collage-making competitions further enriched the day, with students from various colleges demonstrating their creative flair. Neelam Kumari from Guru Nanak Girls College, Ludhiana, claimed the first prize with her intricate and colourful design in rangoli making and Simran Sharma from Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana, secured second place, while third place was jointly won by Nishtha Kapoor from Government College for Girls, and Muskan from Ramgarhia Girls College.