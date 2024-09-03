Ludhiana: Tattoo artist held for stabbing neighbour to death

A tattoo artist was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death with a sharp piece of concrete sheet for abusing his mother in Umedpur village of Sahnewal. A tattoo artist was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death in Ludhiana. (Hindustan Times)

The accused, Sarabjit Singh alias Savi, 25, fled after dumping the body in the park but was traced within 24 hours by the Sahnewal police. According to police, the accused consumer consumed liquor with the victim, Jagdev Singh, 55, of Umedpur, in the park before the incident.

The Sahnewal police registered a first-information report (FIR) following a statement by Rajwinder Kaur, the victim’s sister.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP South) Guriqbal Singh said Jagdev was found murdered near his house on September 1. Soon after receiving a complaint, the police registered a murder case and took up an investigation.

The complainant said her brother was a labourer, and was living alone at a house in the same village. According to the complaint, the victim used to visit her house for three meals a day. On Sunday night, he did not come home for dinner, and she went to see him. As she did not find him at home, she went to the park to look for him . She found his body lying in blood with a stab injury. She raised an alarm and informed the police.

The ACP said police found that Jagdev was last seen consuming liquor in the park with Sarabjit Singh. The police rounded up the accused, who confessed to the crime during questioning.

“The accused said his mother had borrowed ₹1,000 from Jagdev but failed to it in time. While consuming liquor, Jagdev abused his mother for not returning money and made objectionable comments on her. In a fit of rage, he took a sharp piece of concrete sheet and stabbed him,” said the ACP.

“An FIR under section 103 (1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused at the Sahnewal police station. The police recovered the murder weapon based on the information provided by the accused,” he added.