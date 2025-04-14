Ludhiana: Taxpayer’s money goes waste as community centres lie unutilised

Despite spending over ₹5 crore in the past four years on the construction of six community centres, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has failed to make full use of these facilities. At present, only three centres are operational, while the remaining two remain shut, one is still under construction, raising serious concerns over planning and execution of public projects. Built at a cost of ₹ 1.25 crore, authorities have failed to make use of the LIT-built community centre at Sukhdev Enclave, Hambran Road, in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

The two functioning centres located in H and I Block of BRS Nagar and Sant Singh Nagar have been earning a steady income of ₹5 to 6 lakh in the past three months, primarily from bookings for weddings, cultural programmes, and other events. Officials say this revenue shows the public demand for such facilities is strong.

However, other community centres including those at C Block, BRS Nagar ( ₹30 lakh), Tajpur Road (around ₹1 crore), and Sukhdev Enclave on Hambran Road ( ₹1.25 crore) — continue to lie idle. Another centre near Leisure Valley in Haibowal (project cost ₹60 lakh), has been under construction for the past two years and is yet to be completed.

In most cases, these centres remain locked due to the absence of management committees and lack of a clear operating policy. “Despite being ready for use, these buildings are gathering dust. There is no system in place to manage them,” said a senior LIT official on condition of anonymity.

Locals from the affected areas are unhappy with the situation. “It is disappointing to see these well-constructed centres lying unused, especially when we have to spend heavily to book private halls,” said Jasmeet Singh, resident of Tajpur Road.

The centre in Sant Singh Nagar, which was completed four years ago at a cost of ₹70 lakh, only became functional two months ago, after a long wait for administrative approvals.

Urban planning experts have criticised the delay, calling it a “classic case of poor follow-through” in government projects. “Constructing buildings is not enough, proper management is key. Without a uniform policy or local committees, such infrastructure goes to waste,” said Simar Marwaha, another city resident.

When contacted, LIT chairman, Tarsem Singh Bhinder acknowledged the delay. “Only three centres are operational as of now, but we are preparing a proposal to form management committees for the others. Once approved, we will make them functional as one made operational two months ago,” an official said.

As public money remains locked in unused infrastructure, citizens are demanding swift action. The lack of utilisation has once again highlighted the need for better accountability and planning in civic development.