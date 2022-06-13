Ludhiana | Tea vendor, financier held for drug peddling, 1.140 kg heroin recovered
The Special Task Force (STF) of Ludhiana arrested a tea vendor and a financier for drug peddling in separate cases. The STF recovered a total of 1.140 kg heroin from their possession.
In the first case, tea vendor Ashwani Kumar alias Suman, 24, of Rudra Enclave of Sahnewal, was nabbed with 930gm heroin. The STF arrested him from near his house following a tip-off.
Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at STF Ludhiana, said the accused was going to deliver the consignment.
During questioning, he told STF officials that he has been into drug peddling for the past two years.
In another case, the STF arrested financier Vikas Kumar Singh, 27, of Azad Nagar of Daba. The STF arrested him from the Lohara Canal Bridge when he was going to deliver the consignment. A total of 210 gm heroin was recovered from his possession. He has into drug peddling for the past one year.
The inspector added that both the accused are drug addicts and indulged in drug peddling to meet their need for drugs. Two cases under Sections 21 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them at STF Mohali.
Jail inmate found with 400 intoxicant pills
Staff at Ludhiana Central jail recovered 400 intoxicating pills from a jail inmate on Saturday.
Assistant superintendent at Ludhiana Central Jail, Suraj Mal said the inmate Akashdeep was frisked on suspicion and 400 intoxicating pills were recovered from their possession. Thereafter, the jail authority wrote to the police station concerned for registering a case.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, police will bring the inmate on a production warrant to further find how he managed to get intoxicating pills in jail. A case against him has been registered under Section 21, 61, 85 of NDPS act and Section 52 of the Prisons Act.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics