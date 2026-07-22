Ludhiana: Teacher booked for slapping Class 9 student

Three days after a Class 9 student was allegedly slapped multiple times by a teacher at a private school in Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, the police have registered an FIR against the accused teacher. The “assault” was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the school corridor. (HT File)

The case has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, following a complaint filed by the student’s father.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred during the unattended seventh period before the class teacher’s arrival. While students were making noise, a teacher walked past the corridor.

“As soon as he heard the noise, he entered the classroom, grabbed my son by the neck and dragged him outside. He then slapped him several times,” the he alleged.

The “assault” was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the school corridor.

“He told my son that he was being taken to the principal’s office. Instead, he was taken to a laboratory where he was allegedly beaten again,” the father claimed, adding that the family had submitted CCTV footage along with their complaint and demanded strict action against the teacher.

Police officials said the FIR was registered after examining the evidence, including the CCTV footage.

Investigating officer ASI Baldev Singh said the footage forms an important part of the investigation and corroborates the allegations made by the complainant.

“The case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” he said.

During the preliminary inquiry, police learned that the student had allegedly addressed the teacher by the name of a cartoon character, which reportedly angered him. Investigators are also examining this aspect of the case.

The school management had earlier suspended the teacher pending an internal inquiry into the incident.