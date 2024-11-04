Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Teachers, locals threaten stir as home guards yet to vacate school rooms

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Nov 04, 2024 10:42 PM IST

Home guards in Jagraon defy a DC order to vacate school rooms, prompting senior citizens to threaten protests for student space.

Almost a month and a half after the deputy commissioner issued an order directing the home guards volunteer force to vacate three rooms at a government school in Jagraon, the force is yet to comply.

Home guards have been using three rooms at Government Primary Smart School, Jagraon, as offices since 2018. (HT File)
Home guards have been using three rooms at Government Primary Smart School, Jagraon, as offices since 2018. (HT File)

The DC order on September 20 asked the force to vacate the three rooms at Government Primary Smart School, Basic, they have been using as office since 2018 within 15 days.

On Monday, the senior citizens forum and veteran educators issued a ‘one-week notice’ to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Office, urging action on the orders. They threatened to launch a stir along with the teachers from the school if the volunteer force fails to comply.

School in-charge Karamjeet Kaur said, “Our school has around 375 students and with only six rooms available, we are forced to hold two classes in a single room. We were hopeful after the DC order, but nothing has changed. We have reached out to local MLAs and other officials as well, but to no avail.”

District education officer (DEO elementary) Ravinder Kaur said after the home guards did not comply to the order, they filed additional complaints. “We wrote to DC about the non-compliance,” she said.

Jagraon tehsildar Surinder Singh assured action. “I will issue a notice to the home guards office. If they do not vacate the rooms, we may have to take action,” he said. SDM Harsimran Singh, who has the additional charge for Jagraon, said he will look into the matter.

Members of the senior citizen forum that made efforts to ensure that the students get the rooms said they feel protest is the only option now.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //