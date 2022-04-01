Ludhiana: Teen boy booked for raping eight-year-old neighbour

A teenager has been booked for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Prem Nagar of Haibowal Kalan on Thursday.

The victim’s mother, a labourer, said the eight-year-old had complained of stomach pain after which she took her to a doctor for check-up. After examination, the doctor revealed the girl had been raped. After much coaxing, the girl revealed that their 15-year-old neighbour had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of playing with her on March 28.

Sub-inspector Gurmukh Singh, additional SHO at Division Number 8 police station, said an FIR had been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the boy.

Lohara resident booked for sexually harassing tenant

A resident of Lohara village has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing his tenant, who is a widow.

The victim, 37, claimed that she has been living in the accused’s house as a tenant for the past few months. On November 2021, the accused barged into her room and tried to rape her. As she tried to escape, he grabbed her and dragged her inside the room.

When she resisted, the accused told her that if she gets into a relationship with him, she doesn’t have to pay the rent. After she raised the alarm, the accused fled the house.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagtar Singh, the investigating officer, said the woman had filed a complaint on January 29 and the FIR has been registered after a two-month long investigation.

The case has been registered under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused following an investigation. A hunt is on for his arrest.