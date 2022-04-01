Ludhiana: Teen boy booked for raping eight-year-old neighbour
A teenager has been booked for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Prem Nagar of Haibowal Kalan on Thursday.
The victim’s mother, a labourer, said the eight-year-old had complained of stomach pain after which she took her to a doctor for check-up. After examination, the doctor revealed the girl had been raped. After much coaxing, the girl revealed that their 15-year-old neighbour had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of playing with her on March 28.
Sub-inspector Gurmukh Singh, additional SHO at Division Number 8 police station, said an FIR had been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the boy.
Lohara resident booked for sexually harassing tenant
A resident of Lohara village has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing his tenant, who is a widow.
The victim, 37, claimed that she has been living in the accused’s house as a tenant for the past few months. On November 2021, the accused barged into her room and tried to rape her. As she tried to escape, he grabbed her and dragged her inside the room.
When she resisted, the accused told her that if she gets into a relationship with him, she doesn’t have to pay the rent. After she raised the alarm, the accused fled the house.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagtar Singh, the investigating officer, said the woman had filed a complaint on January 29 and the FIR has been registered after a two-month long investigation.
The case has been registered under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused following an investigation. A hunt is on for his arrest.
Srinagar blaze leaves 37 families homeless
Atleast 37 families were rendered homeless after around 24 residential houses and structures were damaged in a devastating fire in Srinagar on Wednesday night, officials said. They said that the fire erupted in a congested locality of Noor Bagh area of Srinagar during the night hours and spread quickly. Four people, including a firefighter, received minor injuries in the incident and were hospitalised.
Fuel price hike: Congress protests against Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies in Jammu
The District Congress Committee Jammu (Urban) on Thursday staged a massive protest against the BJP government at the Centre in Digiana over hike in fuel prices. The protest was led by working president of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Raman Bhalla and former minister Yogesh Sawhney. The protest was organised by Jammu municipal corporation councillor, Dwarka Choudhary. Carrying placards, the Congress workers shouted slogans against the Modi government for its “anti-people” policies.
Stalemate between PU, students over hike in mess and canteen rates continues
The deadlock on the hike in mess and canteen rates between Panjab University student bodies and authorities continued on Thursday as the meeting between them remained inconclusive. PU's had in December announced the revised rates of eatables in the university hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of the contractors of mess and canteens. Student bodies have intensified protests over the last few days against the hike.
Ludhiana: Couple on scooter dies after being hit by two cars
In a freak accident, a couple on a scooter died after being hit by two cars on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Wednesday evening. The victims have been identified as Major Singh, 55, of Alamgir Enclave and his wife Swarn Kaur, 54. As per their son, Gurbhej Singh, the couple was headed to Manji Sahib gurdwara to pay obeisance when the tragedy took place. Some passersby rushed them to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
Panchkula couple duped of ₹96,000 by Gurugram-based travel agency
Police on Thursday registered a case against the directors of a travel agency following the complaint of a couple who was allegedly cheated of ₹96,000. The complainant, Nilay Saini, a hotelier from Sector 16, said the company M/s The Journey Resort Private Limited, Gurgaon, and its six directors. Saini then filed a case alleging fraud.
