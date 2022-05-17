Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Teen rape survivor’s pregnancy terminated following court order
A mentally-challenged teenager who was allegedly raped by a priest of a gurdwara at Noorpur village in Ludhiana has undergone medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) following a court order
According to the FIR, the accused had been raping the girl for three months and used to give her contraceptives. (Representative image)
Published on May 17, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A mentally-challenged teenager who was allegedly raped by a priest of a gurdwara in Noorpur village, Machhiwara, has undergone medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) following a court order.

The court also ordered the preservation of the foetus’ blood for DNA profiling. The order was issued following a petition filed by an advocate Deepti Saluja, who had also requested the court to issue orders to the health department for issue of a disability certificate to the victim.

The girl’s neighbour, Sohan Singh alias Sohni, 65, was booked for rape on March 27. According to the FIR, he had been raping the girl for three months and used to give her contraceptives. Saluja said that a chargesheet has been already filed in the case.

Meanwhile, the victim’s aunt raised the issue of the poor facilities at the ward where the girl was admitted. She said that despite the Punjab government providing funds for meals at woman-child wards of government hospitals, the girl was not provided even one and was dependent on an NGO for food.

She said that when the NGO members did not show up with food one day, the girl had to go hungry till afternoon.

Sign out