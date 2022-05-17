Ludhiana: Teen rape survivor’s pregnancy terminated following court order
A mentally-challenged teenager who was allegedly raped by a priest of a gurdwara in Noorpur village, Machhiwara, has undergone medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) following a court order.
The court also ordered the preservation of the foetus’ blood for DNA profiling. The order was issued following a petition filed by an advocate Deepti Saluja, who had also requested the court to issue orders to the health department for issue of a disability certificate to the victim.
The girl’s neighbour, Sohan Singh alias Sohni, 65, was booked for rape on March 27. According to the FIR, he had been raping the girl for three months and used to give her contraceptives. Saluja said that a chargesheet has been already filed in the case.
Meanwhile, the victim’s aunt raised the issue of the poor facilities at the ward where the girl was admitted. She said that despite the Punjab government providing funds for meals at woman-child wards of government hospitals, the girl was not provided even one and was dependent on an NGO for food.
She said that when the NGO members did not show up with food one day, the girl had to go hungry till afternoon.
‘Mini buses with only seating passengers to be allowed at Sinhagad fort’
Pune: Plying electric mini buses of seven-metre width, more charging points, barricades and repair of ghat section stretch are some of the steps that will be taken to facilitate tourists visiting the Sinhagad fort. Chairman and managing director, Laxminarayan Mishra, PMPML said that e-bus will carry only seating passengers to minimise risk.
Mundka fire: Police get custody of all accused, to be grilled together
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they had secured police custody for one more day of Manish Lakra, the owner of the Mundka building where a devastating fire killed 27 people on Friday, apart from getting custody of Harish Goyal and his brother Varun Goyal, who were running an industrial unit in the building for over four years, for their joint interrogation in the fire tragedy case.
Water, power crisis force govt schools to cut down duration of classes
Principals of several government schools said despite repeated complaints to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, nothing has been done to improve the power supply, the shortage of which also leads to water scarcity. Anju Sharma, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Basai, said the attendance has thinned out in the last 15 days as students are not willing to come to schools plagued by long power cuts and non-availability of water.
Pune ex mayors sling mud over Balgandharva redevelopment work
PUNE Former mayor and Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Ankush Kakade on Tuesday raised questions over the redevelopment work at Balgandharva auditorium.
Delhi HC questions Centre reluctance on regularising Sainik Farms
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla was hearing a plea by convener of the area development committee of Sainik Farms, Ramesh Dugar, seeking regularisation of the colony. In October 2019, the central government regularised 1797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, which has allowed residents of these colonies to claim ownership rights of their properties, take permission for construction and for loans.
