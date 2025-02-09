Ludhiana: Teenager hangs self during live chat with female friend

A 17-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his room at Kakowal road in Basti Jodhewal area reportedly after having a suicide pact during a live chat with his 16-year-old female friend on Thursday, the police said. In the chat, the girl reportedly wrote that she would jump from her roof, but she did not, according to cops who seized the boy’s mobile phone and preserved their chat in which they planned to end their lives. Acting on a complaint filed by the boy’s parents, Ludhiana’s Basti Jodhewal police on Saturday registered an FIR against the minor girl for abetment to suicide. After the incident, the parents of the girl along with her fled after locking their house, the police said. The boy’s kin alleged that he ended his life following a spat with the girl. (HT Photo)

Victim’s kin said they came across the incident on Thursday when his grandmother went to serve tea to him. After persisting knocking when the boy did not open the door, she raised the alarm. The family members broke open the door and found his lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. They found his mobile phone on the floor in which his chat with the girl was lying open, they claimed.

The boy was a school dropout. He came in contact with the girl eight months ago, who lived near their house. The kin of the victim said he had been under depression for the past few days following a strained relationship with the girl. On Thursday, the girl during the chat threatened him that she would end his life by jumping from the roof. She later wrote that she had already reached the roof, the police said.

The boy replied to her that they would end their lives together. He showed the loop to the girl in a video chat and later hanged himself, his family members said. However, the girl did not jump.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Jodhewal police station, said an FIR has been registered against the girl. The police have seized the mobile phone of the deceased. The police said further action will be taken in accordance with the law.