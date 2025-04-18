Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Tenants booked for abetment as 40-year-old ends life

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 18, 2025 05:26 AM IST

The complainant said she and her children had gone to her elder sister’s house and her husband was home alone at the time of the incident

The local police registered a case against tenants on abetment to suicide charges after a 40-year-old man ended his life at his residence, said officials. Police identified the accused as Rasmeek Singh alias Johnny and his mother Babli.

An FIR was registered under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a hunt is on to arrest the accused. (HT Photo for representation)
An FIR was registered under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a hunt is on to arrest the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

They are tenants at the deceased’s house in New Ramesh Nagar on Tibba Road.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered after a complaint by the deceased’s wife.

The woman alleged her husband was upset as the tenants were not paying rent.

She said they misbehaved with them and accused Rasmeek even threatened her husband of dire consequences, which contributed to him taking the extreme step.

The complainant said she and her children had gone to her elder sister’s house and her husband was home alone at the time of the incident.

She said she got a call from one of her neighbours, informing her about the incident.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kamaljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

