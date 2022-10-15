Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Thieves decamp with cash, jewellery from locked house

Ludhiana: Thieves decamp with cash, jewellery from locked house

Published on Oct 15, 2022 11:24 PM IST

Sukhwinder Singh of Johlan village of Raikot said he and his wife had gone to Ludhiana city to see a doctor on Saturday. When they returned, they were shocked to find the lock of the door of the kitchen broken

A gang of burglars targeted a locked house at Johlan village and decamped with 10,000 in cash and gold jewellery in broad daylight on Saturday. At the time of the incident, the owner of the house along with his wife has gone to Ludhiana city to see a doctor. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars targeted a locked house at Johlan village and decamped with 10,000 in cash and gold jewellery in broad daylight on Saturday. At the time of the incident, the owner of the house along with his wife has gone to Ludhiana city to see a doctor.

The Sadar Raikot police have lodged a case against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

The complainant, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha of Johlan village of Raikot, said that he along with his wife had gone to the Ludhiana city to see a doctor on Saturday. When they returned in the afternoon, they were shocked to find the lock of the door of the kitchen broken.

The house was ransacked. The burglars decamped with 10,000 in cash and jewellery.

Sub-inspector Gulab Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC has been lodged against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.

Saturday, October 15, 2022
