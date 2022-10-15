Ludhiana: Thieves decamp with cash, jewellery from locked house

A gang of burglars targeted a locked house at Johlan village and decamped with ₹10,000 in cash and gold jewellery in broad daylight on Saturday. At the time of the incident, the owner of the house along with his wife has gone to Ludhiana city to see a doctor.

The Sadar Raikot police have lodged a case against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

The complainant, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha of Johlan village of Raikot, said that he along with his wife had gone to the Ludhiana city to see a doctor on Saturday. When they returned in the afternoon, they were shocked to find the lock of the door of the kitchen broken.

The house was ransacked. The burglars decamped with ₹10,000 in cash and jewellery.

Sub-inspector Gulab Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC has been lodged against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.