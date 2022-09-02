Ludhiana: This August was driest in 8 years

After a month of heavy showers in July, Ludhiana recorded only 59.2 mm rainfall in August, 31% less than the average of 190.33mm.

This is the least rainfall received in August in the last eight years after 52.3 mm was recorded in 2014.

The lack of showers also led to a rise in mercury, as the average maximum temperature for the month was 33.9° C , which is .3 °C higher than normal.

“The minimum temperature also remained 1.5 °C higher than normal at 27.3 °C,” said Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology at Panjab Agricultural University.

He said that the rainfall pattern has remained disturbed this year and the district has not witnessed equal distribution of showers. While four months saw less or no rain, the other four witnessed a surplus.

The district recorded 113.4 mm rainfall in January against average of 28,3mm; 43.5 mm in February against 33.7 mm, 25.6 mm in May against average of 23.3mm and 323.8 mm in July against 220.4 mm.

However, March saw 0.8mm rainfall against average of 33 mm, April remained dry with no rainfall even though the average is 33mm and June received only 70.6mm rainfall against the 82.8 mm average.

Kingra said that heavy rainfall is not expected in the coming week. However, there is a possibility of light to moderate showers at isolated places of the district.