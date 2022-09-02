Ludhiana: This August was driest in 8 years
After a month of heavy showers in July, Ludhiana recorded only 59.2 mm rainfall in August, 31% less than the average of 190.33mm
This is the least rainfall received in August in the last eight years after 52.3 mm was recorded in 2014.
The lack of showers also led to a rise in mercury, as the average maximum temperature for the month was 33.9° C , which is .3 °C higher than normal.
“The minimum temperature also remained 1.5 °C higher than normal at 27.3 °C,” said Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology at Panjab Agricultural University.
He said that the rainfall pattern has remained disturbed this year and the district has not witnessed equal distribution of showers. While four months saw less or no rain, the other four witnessed a surplus.
The district recorded 113.4 mm rainfall in January against average of 28,3mm; 43.5 mm in February against 33.7 mm, 25.6 mm in May against average of 23.3mm and 323.8 mm in July against 220.4 mm.
However, March saw 0.8mm rainfall against average of 33 mm, April remained dry with no rainfall even though the average is 33mm and June received only 70.6mm rainfall against the 82.8 mm average.
Kingra said that heavy rainfall is not expected in the coming week. However, there is a possibility of light to moderate showers at isolated places of the district.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
